EmerGeo Version 5.3 Announced to Enhance Multi-agency Interoperability

Vancouver, B.C. - EmerGeo Solutions Worldwide Inc., a leading provider of emergency management software and consulting services, is pleased to announce the availability of EmerGeo Version 5.3 in August 2010. Building on the company’s disaster-proven crisis management technology and experience, EmerGeo 5.3 enhances its emergency mapping solution and Fusionpoint web portal application.

EmerGeo’s software provides a complete integrated solution for emergency planning, training, operations and interoperability. Version 5.3 offers new enhanced performance, usability and functionality, including:

• Open Geospatial Consortium® Compliant Data Sharing/Interoperability Features – the EmerGeo ‘Feed Manager’ enables consumption and publishing of real-time critical data among multiple agencies and information systems using OGC® Standard GeoRSS, KML (Keyhole Markup Language) and WMS (Web Map Services). EmerGeo’s web mapping application (Navigator) is also enhanced to allow consumption of KML;

• Automated Alert Notification – to issue text-based alerts to emergency staff and other stakeholders based on key information such as ‘Type’, ‘Status’ and ‘Severity’. The ‘EmerGeo-GeoProcessor’ is an optional add-on to the Fusionpoint application that integrates with this alert notification capability and adds a capability to send email alerts to subscribers based on incidents or issues within proximity of areas of concern, such as critical infrastructure. Optional interfaces to third-party notification systems are also available;

• Enhanced Mapping Symbols – EmerGeo’s mapping applications support image-based symbols (icons) and the new Canadian Emergency Mapping Standard symbol set is included along with the standard Homeland Security Symbols;

• Customer-branding – users can add their own logo’s to EmerGeo’s Fusionpoint and Navigator mapping applications;



• WebEOC® and ETeam™ Fusion Interfaces – Fusionpoint offers optional interfaces to leading crisis management software: an updated interface to ESi’s WebEOC and a new interface to NC4’s ETeam software, enabling data aggregation, automated geoprocessing, data sharing and analysis;



• RSS/GeoRSS Fusion Interface – Fusionpoint offers interfaces to RSS and GeoRSS feed sources that can be used to display items on maps, display feeds in tabular format and also to fully fuse these feeds enabling data aggregation, automated geoprocessing and alerting; and

• Performance – Navigator map loading speeds have been significantly enhanced.

Customers with a valid EmerGeo Maintenance & Support Agreement will receive more details shortly on downloading the V5.3 Upgrade from the EmerGeo Support Portal http://www.emergeo.com/support at no charge.

About EmerGeo

EmerGeo develops emergency management software solutions and provides consulting services and support to government and industry around the world. EmerGeo’s Fusionpoint™ and emergency mapping applications are used to log, track and communicate critical information required by emergency and security personnel. By leveraging open web standards, EmerGeo’s software brings together data from dispatch, crisis management, mapping, camera and other third-party systems, providing a common operating picture. EmerGeo’s technology and people have been at the forefront of some of the world’s largest disasters and are proven effective in helping government and industry to mitigate against, prepare for, respond to and recover from potential or actual incidents, natural disasters, acts of terrorism, or pre-planned events.