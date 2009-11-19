IPMobileNet Business to be Acquired by RF Technology Pty Ltd and DX Radio

Irvine, California – RF Technology Pty Ltd, DX Radio Systems Inc. and IPMobileNet LLC, today announced that the companies have signed a definitive agreement under which RF Technology and DX Radio have acquired the business of IPMobileNet; a leading designer, manufacturer and integrator of mobile data solutions for the Public Safety, Utility, and Intelligent Transportation markets. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

IPMobileNet, based in Irvine, CA is a strategic addition to RF Technology’s and DX Radio’s businesses. The acquisition will extend capabilities and core competencies of both companies and increase the company’s available markets and product lines. The group will build upon IPMobileNet’s customer relationships by maintaining its unparalleled commitment to customer service, and by extending the reach of IPMobileNet’s industry leading system design and integration capabilities into voice, messaging, and data products.

“This is an exciting opportunity for our company and we look forward to seeing new growth opportunities as part of the RF Technology and DX Radio Group,“ said Brian Purcell, Vice President of Sales and Marketing, IPMobileNet, Inc. “This gives us the leverage to compete with greater financial strength, and nicely complements our product offerings to our customers. Our combined teams will create exciting growth opportunities for IPMobileNet, our customers, and our employees.”

IPMobileNet is a leading designer, manufacturer and integrator of public safety-grade voice and mobile data solutions. With more than three decades of innovation in wireless data communications, IPMobileNet built its world-class reputation by providing highly reliable mobile data communications networks for the public safety, utility, transportation and government markets. IPMobileNet has developed unique technology that addresses the specific needs of the private mobile wireless market, including the first 100% native IP system for voice and data, the first 700 MHz mobile data system in the country, and a sophisticated diversity receiver technology that significantly improves network throughput and reliability in difficult environments. Contrary to unfounded rumors spread by another data radio products company that they are out of business, IPMobileNet is primed for major expansion due to this lucrative acquisition. www.ipmn.com

“IPMobileNet has always been an innovator in the private mobile data market;” said Eric Tanner, Chief Operating Officer of IPMobileNet, Inc. “With this acquisition, IPMobileNet gains the strength needed to compete at a higher level. The combined resources will enable us to offer a broader suite of products, and have a greater reach to achieve critical mass. We look forward to working in the focused Group towards a quick and seamless transition,” concluded Tanner.

“The Acquisition of the IPMN business is fundamental to the Group’s strategy of providing complete secure voice, data, and messaging products to its customers,” said Frank Romanin, CEO of RF Technology. “By creating this team, the group is able to offer our client partners the benefits of the distinct skill sets offered by the three companies, built on over 20 years of manufacturing, systems integration, and design experience.”

The recently formed partnership between RF Technology and DX Radio Systems is attributed to synergy and success the companies have had together in the past. “As a long term partner of RF Technology we are excited by the opportunities that this tight knit group will bring about in the market place. There is significant interest in RFT’s recently released P25 offering; and the addition of P25 compliant data offered by IPMobileNet fills the market niche as clients look for innovative and robust communication solutions to enhance their field productivity and security,” said Don Klabunde of DX Radio Systems Inc.

RF Technology’s business was established in 1979 with a charter to design, manufacture and market radio communication equipment worldwide. The two founding directors with 30 years of operational experience in the Two Way Radio industry had a desire to fill a niche market overlooked by the major competitors.

Today, RFT is a supplier to the Australian secure communications market focusing on a complete range of products for secure wireless voice and data communications. This includes secure public safety wireless network solutions in APCO P25, and analogue and high-speed packet data network technology. RF Technology’s product line is marketed worldwide. Direct distribution is established in over 20 countries and indirectly in at least 30. www.rftechnology.com.au

DX Radio Systems, Inc. was formed in 1988 and has been very successful in supplying repeaters and base station systems and products. DX offers the most advanced MPT1327 system available on the market today. It is designed to support 32 channels per site and features software based networking, negating the need for expensive switching. This design offers a more robust system with fewer points of failure. DX also offers voting products, satellite receivers and comparators, plug in tone remotes, battery back-up systems, and redundant switching.

In 1991, DX introduced its own line of paging transmitters, offering both simulcast and non-simulcast systems. In addition, DX recently introduced the Communicator 6600, which is a complete, technologically advanced paging terminal that will be advanced into a complete messaging system. The DX transmitters and receivers have been developed, manufactured and supplied by RF Technology since 1990. www.dxradiosystems.com