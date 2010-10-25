Memex is Bronze Sponsor at Upcoming IACP Law Enforcement Annual Meeting

STERLING, Va.-- Memex, Inc., a SAS company and leading provider of integrated intelligence management, data sharing, data integration, search and analysis solutions, today announced its bronze sponsorship of the 117th annual International Association of Chiefs of Police Conference, slated for October 23-27 at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.

Each year thousands of law enforcement executives assemble at the IACP Conference, attending training sessions, networking with peers, and exploring the state of law enforcement.

Memex software and services enable law enforcement agencies to manage and retrieve intelligence that prevents all types of crime. By providing the people, experience and trusted solutions, Memex helps organizations uncover and connect patterns of information on people and events through the entire intelligence lifecycle.

“We’re grateful for the opportunity to highlight Memex’s single, integrated platform for intelligence, request for service, Suspicious Activity Reporting (SAR) and data sharing successes,” said Neil Schlisserman, Vice President of Memex Americas. “Memex’s approach to data integration increases the breadth and depth of information available to a law enforcement organization, providing the flexibility to capture information in any format and to make it immediately actionable.”

Memex breaks down barriers to data integration, and provides a flexible approach and methodology to real-time information sharing. It offers software and services that support document and Web site capture, data warehousing, real-time information sharing and federated searching.

For more information on the conference, please visit www.theiacpconference.org/iacp2010/public/enter.aspx.

