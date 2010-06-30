Multi-Protocol RFID Reader Module with Great Tag Compatibility by GAO Embedded

Toronto, Canada - GAO Embedded has rolled out its 13.56MHz RFID reader module, which is intended for contactless financial transactions and encrypted authentication across a range of vertical markets. This reader module is suitable for various applications from anti-counterfeiting to patient safety that share common requirements for tag support, protocol, performance and security.

The multi-protocol RFID reader module, model 713008, is compatible with a wide variety of RFID tags. It offers software adjustable host interfaces including UART (TTL), SPI and USB and provides a simple and intuitive API for encryption algorithms and key storage. Based on the same security standard used by the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) and financial sector, the module provides optimal performance for RFID embedded applications. Moreover, seven general purpose I/O ports are available for input from and control over peripheral devices.

