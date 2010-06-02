New Product Release from Klein Electronics, Inc.

Klein Electronics, Inc. has introduced the New and Improved Blackbox+ Series™ Professional 2-Way Radio. This palm size, compact design with all metal chassis makes it great for Security, Public Safety and more. Now with louder sound and noise cancellation. Features: UHF/VHF, 16 channels with scan, priority scan, IP54 water resistant, 2-Tone Encode/Decode, VOX (software enabled), Voice Enunciation for each channel and a Lithium Ion battery.

Contact Klein Electronics, Inc. 800-959-2899 or visit www.blackboxradios.com