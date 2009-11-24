TASER International Announces New Jersey Approval of Law Enforcement Use of Electronic Control Devices

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., – TASER International, Inc. (NASDAQ: TASR), welcomed today’s announcement that the New Jersey Attorney General has approved the use of electronic control devices by law enforcement officers. Until now, New Jersey was the only state to prohibit the use of electronic control devices and stun devices by law enforcement.

The supplemental use of force policy approved by Attorney General Anne Milgram allows law enforcement officers in New Jersey the use of electronic stun devices in limited circumstances involving emotionally disturbed individuals. The policy also limits the number of patrol officers per agency which could carry electronic control devices. There is no limit on number of devices for SWAT and other emergency response teams.

“This is a huge step forward for law enforcement in New Jersey to be able to benefit from our life-saving TASER® technology,” said Tom Smith, Chairman and founder of TASER International. “The expectations during this initial phase are that New Jersey law enforcement agencies will begin to experience reductions in officer and suspect injuries and municipalities will reduce their risk liability with savings in working compensations and legal costs similar to those evident at nearly 15,000 agencies currently using TASER® brand devices.”

About TASER International, Inc.

