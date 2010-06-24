U.S. Department of Defense Approves Amcom Software’s 911 Call Center Software

- pc/psap helps 911 contact centers speed dispatching and response to 911 calls through intuitive call-taker functionality

- Amcom continues to gain accreditation for its solution suite to ensure exceptionally secure, reliable communications for both government and civilian organizations

Minneapolis--(Business Wire)--Amcom Software, Inc. today announced that its pc/psap 911 call center solution has received Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) certification and is now listed under the Department of Defense’s Unified Capabilities Approved Products List. This encompasses Information Assurance (IA) Accreditation from the Defense IA/Security Accreditation Working Group (DSAWG) and Interoperability Certification (IOC) from the Joint Staff (JS). This accreditation means pc/psap provides the highest levels of security and interoperability as required by the U.S. Government and the U.S. Military.

The Amcom pc/psap 911 call center solution lets military bases handle 911 calls made from the base as well as from off-base housing. This state-of-the-art system speeds dispatching and response to 911 calls through intuitive functionality for call handling, integration with mapping systems, and the ability to record all 911 calls. Call-takers can use recordings to work with internal or local police as well as other nearby 911 call centers in the event the call center covers a large geographical area.

“Accreditation for pc/psap helps ensure that 911 callers receive fast, precise response through well-coordinated information sharing and dispatching efforts,” said Chris Heim, CEO, Amcom Software. “Our customers in the military, government, higher education, healthcare, and other industries often remark on the importance of security and how comforting it is for them to be able to use a solution with the stamp of approval from the U.S. government.”

To qualify for IOC and IA approval, Amcom Software completed rigorous federal government testing and compliance processes under real-life conditions. Part of this testing is an evaluation of security through an assessment of potential vulnerabilities. According to JITC, their system tests national security and IT systems to show they have the ability to provide and accept data, information, materials and services; including both the technical exchange of information and the end-to-end operational effectiveness of that exchange. JITC serves the Defense Information Systems Agency, combatant commands, the Department of Defense and other federal agencies, allies, coalition partners and commercial vendors.

In addition to pc/psap, several other Amcom solutions have received IA/IOC certification:

- Amcom Smart Console operator console with computer-telephony integration (CTI), including Oracle Fast Start Failover database capabilities for redundancy in emergencies

- Smart Web online directory and on-call scheduling

- Smart Speech voice-based directory and morale calls

- e.Notify incident management communications

- MediaSTAR contact center recording and quality management

About Amcom Software

Amcom Software connects people to each other and to the data they need. This helps organizations that depend on speed, accuracy, and productivity save lives, improve efficiency, and enhance effectiveness. Amcom Software’s unified communications technologies include solutions for contact centers, emergency management, mobile event notification, and messaging. The company’s products are used by leading organizations in healthcare, hospitality, education, business, and government. By continually developing its industry-leading technologies, Amcom Software has rapidly grown and solidified its market leadership. For more information, call 800.852.8935 or go to http://www.amcomsoftware.com.