Versadial Adds SIP Trunk Integration to VS Logger Call Recording System

Irvine, California - Recording specialists Versadial Solutions announced the release of SIP trunk capabilities for its VS Logger call recording system. Call data can now be captured directly from the SIP trunk, including start/stop times, caller ID or dialed number and other details.

“We are seeing increased growth in the SIP trunk services market. Companies that utilize this new business communication technology are also looking for inexpensive solutions to their telecommunications needs,” said Oleg Melikhov, Senior Engineer at Versadial. “The capability of our VS Logger software to directly record SIP trunks enables us to better support and service our customers who appreciate the cost benefits of SIP combined with the flexible features and dependability of Versadial call recording solutions.”

The Versadial recording solutions are designed to help companies in a variety of industries, including public safety and 911 emergency response, financial services, contact centers, health care, legal services, and all types of small and medium sized businesses. Compatible with business communications system providers, including Avaya, Cisco, NEC, Alcatel, Nortel, Panasonic, Siemens, Mitel, ShoreTel and Toshiba. VS Logger and Adutante applications can help companies to improve risk mitigation, quality assurance, customer retention, dispute resolution, regulatory compliance requirements and other critical business concerns.

About Versadial Solutions

Versadial offers call recording software solutions that allow recording of analog, digital, T1/E1, ISDN or VoIP lines. Users can access recordings remotely through their network, over the Internet, in a web browser, or over the phone. Versadial is one of the first to offer cost saving do-it-yourself recording kits. Versadial was founded in 1994 and launched its award winning VS Logger software in 1999. Versadial has continued to innovate in the telephone recording industry. For more information, visit www.versadial.com.