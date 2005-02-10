Visteon Demonstrates New Law Enforcement Technology at IACP

VAN BUREN TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Visteon Corporation (NYSE: VC - News) is committed to advancing law enforcement technology through rapid implementation of system upgrades and enhancements. In less than two months, Visteon’s systems integration and automotive electronics expertise will deliver communication enhancements and system upgrades to the law enforcement community. These capabilities were demonstrated at the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual conference November 13-15, 2004.

The upgrades and enhancements include a new application computer, additional radio control, and interface to law enforcement software products. The new processor allows law enforcement agencies to run complex software for digital video systems and increases information processing speed. This vehicle-hardened computer will use a state-of-the-art mobile microprocessor with increased performance over Pentium IV type microprocessor. The technology will include a 1.7 GHz and 512 MB RAM and a 40GB hard drive. The new processor can help officers respond more quickly to emergency situations through the use of improved automatic vehicle location (AVL) software. Visteon’s systems integration capability allows AVL and other software to work together, helping reduce the time it takes for an officer to look-up and get directions to addresses and specific routing information.

In addition, cooperation between Visteon and its alliance partner, Bio- Key, Inc., formerly Aether systems, resulted in the integration of Packet Cluster® Patrol™ software to take advantage of TACNET capabilities, sending a variety of critical information to TACNET’s head up display and key data to the TACNET screen. TACNET voice commands are now used to control Packet Cluster software. For example, TACNET voice recognition technology can now be used to wirelessly enter license plate numbers into the software package which then responds with critical information on TACNET’s head up display. This new feature allows officers to get the information they need while keeping their eyes on the road and hands on the wheel.

Finally, Visteon’s TACNET™ system will control Motorola’s primary state-of-the-art law enforcement grade radios using either analog or digital signals.

“Visteon’s team of experts continues to apply vehicle, electronics and systems expertise to apply state-of-the-art technology to meet the needs of the law enforcement community,” said Greg Gyllstrom, Visteon’s vice president and general manager aftermarket and glass North American operations. “As technology advances, our integration capability gives us the opportunity to apply our expertise to help improve emergency response communications for the good of society.”

TACNET is an in-vehicle command and control system designed to improve public safety, officer safety, officer efficiency and interoperability while dramatically reducing police car interior clutter. Alliance partnerships with key law enforcement technology suppliers allow Visteon to supply an integrated system that works with the equipment a police agency is already using. These partnerships also ensure TACNET’s compatibility with the in-vehicle law enforcement equipment of the future.

In addition to working with leading law enforcement suppliers, Visteon collaborated with several police agencies including California Highway Patrol, Michigan State Police, Maryland State Police, Oakland County (Mich.) Sheriff’s office and the Ontario Provincial Police -- all of which provided valuable officer field test feedback.

