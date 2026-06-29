Motorola Solutions Expands Mission-Critical AI for 911 Emergency Response

PRESS RELEASE

CHICAGO — Motorola Solutions (NYSE: MSI) today announced the expansion of its Assist AI agents and features for the 911 workflow, designed to automatically translate calls in real-time and share live 911 call audio directly with field units. The Interpreter Agent and live audio streaming capability are natively integrated into the company’s computer aided dispatch (CAD) software and mobile applications that deliver 911 intelligence directly to first responders.

The communication gap between receipt of a 911 call and the arrival of translation services can delay emergency response by over 70 seconds. Interpreter Agent automatically identifies a caller’s language in a matter of seconds and enables real-time, automatic two-way voice-to-voice translation plus transcriptions so critical details can be communicated quickly and clearly.

“In an emergency, speed and clarity almost always improve safety outcomes,” said Jeremiah Nelson, corporate vice president, Motorola Solutions. “Removing time-consuming communication barriers between 911 call handlers and the community allows the right kind of help to get to the caller faster.”

Additionally, first responders can now access real-time 911 conversational context in the field. They can listen to live calls, view highlighted keywords and review both concise summaries and detailed transcriptions. This seamless flow of data bridges the gap between dispatch and the field, so first responders can arrive at the scene better prepared, helping to save critical time and improve outcomes. The live data is simultaneously pushed to the agency’s real-time operations center, so they can dispatch additional resources, for example, drones equipped with an EpiPen or automated external defibrillator (AED).

“We’re using Assist across our 911 workflow for greater cross-functional efficiency and collaboration,” said Casey Allo, chief, emergency communications, Lee County in Florida. “It breaks down communication obstacles and documents call details as an incident unfolds, so we can make split-second, life-saving decisions without missing critical details in the noise.”

“Our mission-critical AI is built-in from the initial call to field response,” said Nelson. “When teams need to move fast, they need technology that brings the right information earlier, so they can understand what’s happening and respond as quickly as possible. With AI that’s native to the solutions an agency already relies on, we can reduce information silos and deliver insights across functions rapidly.”

Motorola Solutions will exhibit these technologies, as well as its Non-Emergency Call Agent – powered by its recent Hyper acquisition – Exacom technologies and VESTA NXT next-generation 911 call handling software during the National Emergency Number Association’s (NENA) annual show, June 27-July 2 in Columbus, Ohio. Motorola Solutions technologies can be found at booths 700, 509 (Exacom) and 747 (Hyper). Follow along at #NENA2026.

About Motorola Solutions | Solving for safer

Safety and security are at the heart of everything we do at Motorola Solutions. We build and connect technologies to help protect people, property and places. Our solutions foster the collaboration that’s critical for safer communities, safer schools, safer hospitals, safer businesses, and ultimately, safer nations. Learn more about our commitment to innovating for a safer future for us all at www.motorolasolutions.com.