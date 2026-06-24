FEMA Preparedness Grants: Expert tips to secure funding (Grants Guide) - 2026 Update

According to an June 16 notice from FEMA, Notices of Funding Opportunities (NOFOs) for two FEMA Preparedness Grants offering nearly $420 million in funding have opened. More NOFOs are expected to be announced soon.

In a time when public safety agencies face increasingly complex threats – from natural disasters and terrorism to cybersecurity attacks – access to FEMA’s Preparedness Grants is more crucial than ever. These grants, managed by FEMA as part of the Department of Homeland Security, offer significant resources aimed at enhancing emergency response capabilities, safeguarding critical infrastructure and bolstering intelligence and cybersecurity efforts.

The Notice of Funding Opportunity for various FEMA Preparedness Grants just opened – and the window to submit grant applications for State Administrative Agencies (SAAs) is very short. Additional details to be released for local agency applications where available. Now is the time to prepare your agency to apply.

Download this Grants Guide now to learn:



Which preparedness grants FEMA currently offers — including the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) grant.

Key factors and special considerations to enhance your application.

Essential documentation and information needed for your submission.

Tips for applying for FEMA grants.

This Grants Guide, updated for the 2026 grants cycle, provides actionable insights from experts to ensure your agency submits a strong and successful application, securing the funding required to effectively respond to and mitigate future threats.

Complete the “Get Access to Police1 Resources” form to download the Guide.

