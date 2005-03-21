Transcrypt Selected as Major Supplier for US Army

EFJ, Inc. Subsidiary to Protect Troops with Voice Security Products

Washington, DC - EFJ, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFJI) announced that its Transcrypt International subsidiary has been selected as a supplier of voice security modules for the U.S. Army. The Company's products are included as part of a package known collectively as the Military Bundle which includes Transcrypt voice privacy modules, an Icom radio, headset and other accessories to complete the custom package. The first significant order for the Military Bundle was originally announced in a November press release, in which the end user was not specified.

The Transcrypt voice privacy module is installed inside the radio and secures communications from unwanted listeners such as enemies, terrorists and insurgents. The new high-level security module was developed by Transcrypt engineers on an accelerated basis to a custom size needed for specific models of Icom radios. The plug-in style modules are very easy to install for ease of service under a variety of conditions. To assure proper operation during military maneuvers, the Military Bundle was extensively tested by the Army’s Battle Lab.

“We are proud to have Transcrypt products helping to secure the communications of our troops,” said Michael E. Jalbert, chairman and chief executive officer of EFJ, Inc. “Transcrypt is the leading brand of voice privacy solutions for two-way analog radios worldwide. Over the past 26 years, Transcrypt has become the security standard in over 10,000 radio systems in 120 countries. Our in-house design, engineering and manufacturing enables Transcrypt to be highly responsive to the needs of its customers both in the U.S. and abroad,” Jalbert added.

About Transcrypt International

Established in 1978, Transcrypt International is a leader in secure voice communication solutions for international, commercial and government customers, delivering land mobile radio security products in over 2,500 different configurations, on over ten thousand communication systems in more than 120 countries since 1978. The company designs, manufactures, and markets information security hardware and software that utilizes sophisticated scrambling and encryption techniques to protect sensitive voice and data transmissions. For more information, visit www.transcrypt.com.

About EFJ, Inc.

EFJ, Inc is the Washington, DC based parent company to industry-leading wireless telecommunications solutions businesses. EFJ, Inc. is home to the EFJohnson Company, one of the first developers of Project 25 mobile communications products compliant with federal government interoperability standards, and Transcrypt International, a leader in secure voice communication solutions. EFJohnson and Transcrypt International are wholly owned subsidiaries of EFJ, Inc. For more information, visit www.efji.com.