Smith & Warren Pink Badge Program raises $12,347 for National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren is proud to announce a $12,347.94 donation to National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) from its 2025 Pink Badge campaign. Since the program began in 2016, the initiative has now raised a total of $113,779.47 to support NBCF’s mission.

Each October, law enforcement and fire departments across the country wear pink badges to raise awareness during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. For every pink badge sold, Smith & Warren donates 10% of the proceeds to NBCF, helping fund early detection, education, and patient support programs nationwide.

“The Pink Badge program has become a meaningful way for public safety professionals to support a cause that affects so many families,” said Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren. “Departments wear these badges with pride, raising awareness while strengthening the connection between those who serve and the communities they protect. Seeing the continued impact this program has for NBCF and the public safety community is something we are all very proud to support.”

Emily Millender, Senior Manager of Strategic Partnerships at NBCF, said “the ongoing generosity of Smith & Warren and its first responder customers underscores the powerful impact of their long-standing partnership supporting women nationwide.” She added that “initiatives like this help advance NBCF’s mission of assisting women in need and demonstrate how a shared commitment can inspire hope for those affected by breast cancer.”

Smith & Warren is honored to serve departments nationwide and to stand alongside them in causes that matter. The Pink Badge campaign continues to bring together public safety professionals in support of a cause that touches nearly every community.

To design your department’s pink badge, visit smithwarren.com/pink-badges.

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About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren is a leading manufacturer of metal badges and insignia for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom badges are made in the USA in a single, wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Known for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service, Smith & Warren has earned the trust of thousands of departments across the country. For more information, please visit www.smithwarren.com.

About National Breast Cancer Foundation, Inc.

Recognized as one of the leading breast cancer organizations in the world, the National Breast Cancer Foundation (NBCF) is Helping Women Now by providing early detection, education, and support services to those affected by breast cancer. A recipient of Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 19 years, NBCF supports patients through its National Mammography Program, Patient Navigation, breast health education, and patient support programs. For more information, please visit www.nationalbreastcancer.org.