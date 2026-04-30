Want to strengthen community connection? Start with what your badge represents

Few elements of a law enforcement officer’s uniform are more recognized and coveted than the badge. Though small in size, an officer’s badge represents authority, honor and public trust. Because the badge is such an important part of law enforcement culture, many departments choose to use them as a way to demonstrate awareness and provide support for various causes. Awareness badges began appearing on officers’ uniforms in the mid-2000s, beginning with pink for breast cancer. As time went on, other causes were represented — from blue for autism awareness to purple to support victims of domestic violence and green for mental health awareness.

While the popularity of awareness badge programs is growing, some wonder why. The answer is because they have a positive impact on the individual officer, the department and the community. “They signal to the community that the person behind the badge isn’t removed from what people are going through — they’re part of it. That shared understanding can change the tone of an interaction before a word is even spoken,” explained Michael Camara, vice president of marketing and brand strategy at Smith & Warren, a design and manufacturing company that has supplied first responders with high-quality custom badges since 1925.

“A lot of departments come to this thinking it’s just a nice idea,” said Lee Galperin, Smith & Warren president. “What they quickly realize is that it changes how officers are perceived by the community, and that human connection matters.”

What awareness badges represent

The intention behind an awareness badge is far more than simply cosmetic or symbolic without substance. In many cases, officers displaying an awareness badge have a personal connection with the cause or they may know of people in the community they serve who are impacted. Awareness badges provide a way for officers to display their support for such causes. This support extends beyond an officer’s close circle of family and friends, as awareness badges are an instant, nonverbal way for community members to connect with officers. When someone in the community sees a pink or blue badge, for example, they can immediately connect with the officer on a deeper, empathetic level.

“The badge itself is small, but it becomes part of a much bigger message. It reinforces the work departments are already doing in schools and communities by making that connection visible every day,” said Camara. Departments are increasingly engaging in school and community events and an awareness badge can play an important role in these situations, further demonstrating that officers are connected to causes that directly affect the people they serve.

There’s no limit to the causes an awareness badge can represent. Many departments choose to start with pink for breast cancer or purple for domestic violence, but the team at Smith & Warren has partnered with agencies on a wide range of initiatives, including mental health, pride, Black History Month and Mothers Against Drunk Driving.

“When the program is thoughtful and authentic, it’s hard to miss. The departments that see the most success are the ones that choose causes their officers genuinely connect with,” said Galperin.

Creating a sustainable awareness badge program

On the surface, many departments view setting up awareness badge programs as complex processes, but the steps required to start and maintain such a program are quite straightforward. Initially, departments should begin by having conversations internally to fully communicate the intention behind the effort.

“We can help them advocate internally for the program,” explained Galperin. By thoughtfully including officers in the discussion, agencies often see stronger buy-in from staff, as the causes selected can help promote a sense of ownership and connection to the initiative. When officers are excited about an awareness badge program, the effort becomes part of that agency’s culture, strengthening officer pride and helping to visually demonstrate solidarity around important causes.

From a logistical perspective, awareness badge programs are easy to start when partnering with the team at Smith & Warren. Once an agency has determined the cause they want to support, Smith & Warren can help guide the badge design process through easy-to-use online tools to ensure it resonates with the department while respecting the honor a badge represents. Guidance is also available to help agencies plan their purchase around specific timing needs, like a particular awareness month.

With many agencies already struggling with budget limitations, adding another expense can seem counterintuitive. Yet departments have flexibility when it comes to finding the funds for awareness badges. Many programs are officer funded through self-pay programs and in some instances, donors have stepped forward to help fund these types of programs.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is cost. In many cases, these are optional, self-funded programs — and participation is still incredibly high,” added Galperin. “That’s usually when leadership realizes this isn’t just symbolic; it’s something officers genuinely want to be part of, and the community responds to it.”

For many departments, having an experienced team to help walk them through the process makes all the difference. After seeing how seamless it is to implement an awareness badge program, officers are often encouraged to expand their initiative and create additional badges for other causes. Like with many new procedures, completing one program successfully provides confidence for future years and keeps the momentum going.

“The badge is the most recognized symbol on the uniform,” said Galperin. “When officers do something to their badge, people notice.”

Visit Smith & Warren for more information.