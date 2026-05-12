Smith & Warren Wins 2026 NAUMD Innovation Award for Champlin Police Department Badge

PRESS RELEASE

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Smith & Warren, the largest U.S. manufacturer of badges and insignia, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2026 NAUMD Innovation Award in the Badges category for its work on the Champlin Police Department badge.

Presented by the Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD), the Innovation Award recognizes excellence in design, innovation, and manufacturing within the uniform industry. Smith & Warren has been honored with this award multiple times over the past decade, with each recognition reaffirming the company’s ongoing commitment to advancing badge design, American manufacturing, and the craft of public safety insignia.

The winning badge reflects a close collaboration between the Champlin Police Department and the design and manufacturing team at Smith & Warren. From the earliest concept sketches through illustration, digital sculpting, tool and die work, stamping, engraving, enamel, and finishing, every stage of the badge was completed in-house at Smith & Warren’s facility in White Plains, New York.

Lee Galperin, President of Smith & Warren, highlighted the award’s significance and the level of craftsmanship behind the project.

“This award means a great deal to our entire team because it reflects the full strength of what we do at Smith & Warren,” said Galperin. “The Champlin badge is an exceptional example of the detail, care, and innovation that goes into our work. Every line, texture, and element was carefully modeled, refined, and produced by our team. We approach the badge not simply as a product, but as a piece of heraldic art worthy of the people who wear it. That commitment continues to push what is possible in badge and insignia design.”

The Champlin badge showcases Smith & Warren’s ability to bring highly detailed concepts to life through sculptural artistry, advanced digital tools, precision tooling, and deep manufacturing expertise. It is a strong example of how modern innovation and traditional badge making can come together to create a badge with exceptional detail, depth, and meaning.

Smith & Warren extends its sincere thanks to the Champlin Police Department for its trust, close collaboration, and commitment to bringing a distinctive badge vision to life.

As Smith & Warren continues into its second century of American manufacturing, this award reflects the company’s continued leadership in badge innovation and its dedication to producing high-quality, USA-made badges and insignia for public safety professionals.

About Smith & Warren

Smith & Warren is the leading metal badges and insignia manufacturer for public safety professionals. All Smith & Warren custom badges are made in the USA in one wholly owned facility in White Plains, NY. Smith & Warren is recognized in the industry for high quality, short lead times, and excellent customer service. To learn more about Smith & Warren, visit https://www.smithwarren.com/

About the NAUMD Innovation Awards

The NAUMD Innovation Awards maintain the tradition of recognizing excellence within the uniform and apparel industry. Submissions are evaluated based on originality, technology, and the importance of the problem being solved. To learn more about NAUMD, visit https://naumd.com/