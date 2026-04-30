Team Wendy reveals new RECON Tactical Bump Helmet

PRESS RELEASE

CLEVELAND, Ohio —Team Wendy, a leading provider of head protection systems for military, law enforcement and rescue professionals, unveils RECON Tactical, a next-generation bump helmet that brings protection, fit and utility together in one configurable design for search and rescue (SAR), tactical law enforcement, military and training missions.

RECON Tactical combines a streamlined profile, secure fit and broad accessory compatibility into one adaptable offering for diverse environments. Its development was guided by a dedicated research initiative aimed at better understanding how modern rescue professionals operate, with additional field input from FEMA responders, firefighters, the U.S. Coast Guard and other highly specialized teams.

Dialed to Duty

With RECON Tactical, Team Wendy focused on protection against head collisions and falling objects, accessory-ready compatibility and comfortable long-wear fit to deliver a helmet that is as adaptable as the professionals who rely on it. Features include military-standard interfaces for headsets, lights and goggles, including an NVG shroud with a machined aluminum plate, bungee cords with hooks to stabilize front-mount accessories, side rails, as well as external Velcro® loop panels.

A low-profile hybrid shell reinforced with a carbon fiber crown gives RECON Tactical a streamlined silhouette and added strength, while maintaining a secure-on-the-head feel:



The CAM FIT retention system utilizes cam lock sliders for simple one-handed adjustment.

The BOA dial feature stabilizes the weight of the helmet by distributing light, even pressure around the head, similar in feel to a baseball cap.

Zorbium foam pads, shell vents and lattice cooling pads balance impact absorption, airflow and long-wear support.

Customers can also select either a chin cup or sport-style retention option based on mission needs and preference.

“RECON Tactical is the most advanced, highest-performing bump helmet in our portfolio,” said Bryan Javorek, Product Category Manager, Team Wendy. “Patent coverage is issued or is pending on several components and systems, which speaks to the engineering behind this helmet and the way it brings protection, stability and utility together.

“A few things keep coming up in the early feedback from rescue professionals and field evaluators: the light feel, small profile and better airflow, all right out of the box. And from there, they start noticing the details like the carbon fiber crown, mounting options and the overall thoughtfulness behind it. It gives us confidence that the design is resonating the way we hoped it would.”

A Bump Up

Launching in M/L and XL sizes in red, yellow, black, white and coyote brown, RECON Tactical can be further customized with vent covers and reflective tape kits. A SOLAS kit will be available for high-visibility SAR requirements.

The helmet delivers impact protection to EN 12492:2012 for mountaineering helmets, EN 1385:2012 for whitewater helmets, NATO AEP 2902- Method H and U.S. ACH AR/PD 14-02 for combat helmets—benchmarks that reflect flexible engineering across multiple mission sets.

Committed to protecting those who face danger every day, Team Wendy continues to evolve head protection through applied research, end-user collaboration and rigorous design and development aimed at reducing the risk of head trauma, including traumatic brain injury (TBI).

Explore the new RECON Tactical bump helmet and a full lineup of head protection solutions at teamwendy.com.