Alien Gear Holsters Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster wins NTOA’s Members Recognition

POST FALLS, Idaho — Alien Gear Holsters, America’s leading brand of quality injection-molded holsters, proudly announces that the company’s Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster has been tested and recommended by the members of the National Tactical Officers Association. The product’s overall score was an impressive 4.78 for a possible 5.0 perfect score in the Member Tested and Recommended Program.

The Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster was tested and evaluated on more than a dozen criteria by law enforcement officers in the field and on the streets. The holster received perfect ratings by one tester for: size; comfort; and ease of cleaning and maintenance. Other test criteria that resulted in near perfect ratings included: design; performance; and durability.

One reviewer noted: “I am very pleased with this product. The versatility to transfer it from my SWAT rig to my daily belt for investigations is a great feature. I run a Glock 23 with a TLR-7 light and the holster is low profile enough to fit comfortably while operating in plain clothes. The holster feels more secure than my issued Safariland Level 2.”

Alien Gear Holsters manufactures the Rapid Force Level 2 Slim Holster at its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho. The company also offers a large selection of holsters providing Level-3 firearm protection. These holsters can be modified for custom personal fit via a half dozen attachment accessories and other accessories such as quick disconnects, a tactical adapter and a leg strap.

For more details about the many Alien Gear Holsters for LE and military uses, visit www.aliengearholsters.com. The company website also provides an easy-to-use holster selection system to guide with purchasing decisions. Buyers with questions can also call the company’s Post Falls, Idaho customer service center at 208-618-8300.

ABOUT ALIEN GEAR HOLSTERS

From a concept in 2013 to today’s large-scale manufacturing facility in Post Falls, Idaho, Alien Gear Holsters has worked to ensure that the thousands of holsters the company produces through injection molding for the LE, Military and EDC carry civilian markets are sturdy, comfortable and adaptable. The company holds numerous design patents and custom builds orders based on firearms and specific customer preferences. Partner brands for Alien Gear Holsters include: Rapid Force, Tactica Defense Fashion and Bigfoot Gunbelts. More details can be found at aliengearholsters.com or by calling 208-618-8300.