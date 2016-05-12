Blue Model of Streamlight Siege AA Lantern to Benefit Concerns of Police Survivors

EAGLEVILLE, PA,–Streamlight® Inc., a leading manufacturer of high-performance lighting equipment, introduced a blue version of its Siege AA® ultra-compact lantern in support of Concerns of Police Survivors (C.O.P.S.), an organization that provides support to the families and co-workers of fallen officers.

Streamlight will donate $2.00 from the purchase of each Blue Siege AA to C.O.P.S. The new lantern, the latest in the company’s line of “Lights for a Cause” flashlight products, features the C.O.P.S. logo on its globe.

“For over 15 years, Streamlight has been a proud partner of C.O.P.S., and its invaluable work in helping the families and colleagues of fallen officers rebuild their lives,” said Streamlight President and Chief Executive Officer Ray Sharrah. “Because first responders depend on our products, we feel a deep commitment to ‘give back’ to the law enforcement community, which is why we created this new blue model of the Siege AA.”

The cordless Siege AA lantern uses easily sourced AA alkaline batteries. It is ideal for a wide variety of applications, such as for outdoor recreational activities, during power outages, or for lighting up a dark path. Featuring one white and two blue LEDs, it provides five output modes and has a glare-reducing globe cover that makes it comfortable to use in close quarters. With the cover removed, the lantern also can be used to illuminate large areas, either by standing it upright or hanging it upside down using the light’s bottom D-ring. Run times range from 7 hours (white LED on High) to 12 days (Blue SOS LED).

The Blue Siege AA has an MSRP of $52.44 and includes Streamlight’s Limited Lifetime Warranty.

For more information about C.O.P.S. and the programs it offers, visit www.nationalcops.org.

About Streamlight

Based in Eagleville, PA, Streamlight, Inc. has more than 40 years of experience making tough, durable, long-lasting flashlights designed to serve the specialized needs of professionals and consumers alike. Since 1973, the company has designed, manufactured and marketed high-performance flashlights, and today offers a broad array of lights, lanterns, weapon light/laser sighting devices, and scene lighting solutions for professional law enforcement, military, firefighting, industrial, automotive, and outdoor applications. Streamlight is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company. For additional information, please call 800-523-7488, visit www.streamlight.com or connect with us on www.facebook.com/streamlight; www.twitter.com/Streamlight; www.instagram.com/streamlightinc; and www.youtube.com/streamlighttv.