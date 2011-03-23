Uncle Mike’s New Reflex Holster is a Perfect Fit For Concealed Carry

Overland Park, Kan. — The new Reflex Holster from Uncle Mike’s was designed primarily for concealed carry permit holders to have a durable, easy to use product that doesn’t require a lot of thought or complicated buttons or straps to operate in the event of an emergency.

The Reflex Holster retains the user’s firearm using I.R.T. (Integrated Retention Technology), which features a retention lug on the outer wall of the holster in combination with a press arm on the body side of the holster. The shooter is able to get a full and secure grip on the firearm before they begin to draw. Releasing the firearm from the holster is easily accomplished by aligning the shooter’s elbow parallel to the holster.

Studies have proven that fine motor skills diminish quickly in a stressful or threatening situation. Holsters with buttons, levers or retention straps can become inoperable for the average gun owner. The Reflex Holster’s simple retention system allows users to easily draw their gun under these conditions when gross motor skills have taken over.