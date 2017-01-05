The BLACKHAWK!® Knoxx® Axiom™ A-Frame Carbine Stock is a multi- faceted upgrade for the AR platform. Available in four colors, it features a forward length of pull (LOP) adjustment cam for a custom fit when shouldered. An integrated fit-adjustment screw sets the level of play between the stock and receiver extension. Multiple integrated QD sling mounts offer a choice of transportation options.

• PROPRIETARY BUTT PAD- Offers smooth shooting experience.

• PORTABLE- Multiple integrated QD Sling Mount for quick, easy sling attachment.

• CUSTOMIZABLE- Forward LOP adjustment cam and integrated fit- adjustment screw for custom setup.

