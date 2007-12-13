Blackhawk Releases Updated Safety Recall Notice

Please note that this Updated Safety Recall Notice issued on 07dec07 for certain “High Wall” versions of both the Blackhawk Carbon Fiber SERPA and the Blackhawk Sportster holsters, supersedes all previously released notices about this recall (only). This update adds two additional Component Part Numbers (C1215-S and C1215-L-S) to the two (C1215 and C1215-L) that were contained in the preceding notice(s). Please read and follow this Notice to determine if your holster is among the limited group affected by this recall.

This safety recall notice applies only to the “High Wall” versions of Blackhawk Carbon Fiber SERPA Holster Models 410013BK-L, 410013BK-R, 410513BK-L, 410513BK-R, 410513CT-L, 410513CT-R and 990984CT-L (only) and Blackhawk Sportster Holster Models 413513BK-L and 413513BK-R manufactured by Blackhawk Products Group. Note that these holsters are intended to fit only Glock Models 20 and 21 and any caliber or configuration of the Smith & Wesson M&P. These holsters will be marked in regard to what they will “fit”. These markings will state: “Glock 20/21”; “Glock 20/21 S&W M&P; or “Glock 20/21 S&W M&P .45”. No other holster models, sizes or “fits” are affected by, or included in, this recall.

As a result of a single incident, it has been determined that employing certain movements when attempting to place the Smith and Wesson M&P Pistol (in any caliber or configuration) into these “High Wall” holsters can cause the handgun to engage that “High Wall” and unexpectedly discharge if there is a round in the chamber and the trigger is in what Smith & Wesson calls “the striker fire action mode”. A discharge or “firing” of the weapon in this manner could cause property damage or personal injury or death to the user and/or others.

As such, and regardless of what firearm you are using with the holster, you should immediately determine if your holster is included in the two groups of holsters affected by this recall as described in this bulletin. If it is, you must stop using it and return it to Blackhawk Products Group by following the procedure contained in this bulletin. Upon receipt by Blackhawk Products Group you will be sent a replacement model for the same application as the holster that was returned.

Please follow these steps to determine if your holster is among the limited group affected by this recall notice. In all cases, perform these checks with an empty (NO FIREARM INSTALLED) holster.



Step One: Note: While Model Number information is included on the original factory packaging that accompanied your Blackhawk Carbon Fiber SERPA Holster or Blackhawk Sportster Holster, it is possible for a given package to contain a holster other than what the packaging indicates it to be. Therefore, Blackhawk recommends that you do not check against the packaging but against the holster body itself.

Compare the “fit” information molded into the bottom of the rear wall (backside) of your holster body as shown in Illustration #1 to the “fit” information that is also contained in this bulletin.

Look for you holster’s Component Part Number, which is also molded into the bottom of the rear wall (backside) of the holster body as shown in Illustration #1. If that number is either C1215 as shown in Illustration #1 or C1215-L, C1215-S, or C1215-L-S, none of which are illustrated here (but would be located in the same spot as shown for C1215), please proceed to Step Two.

Illustration #1





Safety Recall Notice TMX07DEC07

Step Two: Compare your C1215, C1215-L, C1215-S, or C1215-L-S-marked holster(s) to the two holsters shown in Illustration #2.

If yours is a “High Wall” version as seen in the left side of the picture, immediately stop using it and return it to Blackhawk Products Group by following the procedure contained in this bulletin.

If yours is a “Low Wall” version as seen in the right side of the picture, it is not affected by this recall.

Illustration #2

Please note that this safety recall notice does not apply to “Low Wall” versions of any of the holster models contained in this bulletin. You should return your Carbon Fiber SERPA Holster or Sportster Holster only if it is a “High Wall” version marked with either component number C1215, C1215-L, C1215-S, or C1215-L-S as shown in Illustrations #1 and #2. Also note that while this safety recall notice involves (only) certain Blackhawk Carbon Fiber SERPA Holsters, the SERPA mechanism was not the cause of, or any part of the reasoning for, this recall.

If you have any questions regarding this safety recall or you need to return your holster as part of this recall, please contact BlackHawk Products Group at 1-800-694-5263 x3975 (phone), 888-830-2013 (fax) or cs.blackhawk.com (eMail) to receive a return authorization. Additional copies of this safety recall notice can also be obtained by contacting BlackHawk Products Group at those numbers.