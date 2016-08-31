BOOM! IG restores @WorldOfTroy, TROY celebrates!

West Springfield, Mass. – TROY invites all freedom of speech, gun-loving Instagram Users to join the party as they celebrate the reactivation of @WorldOfTroy with 7 Days of Giveaways through Friday, September 2, 2016. As a way to show thanks for the camaraderie, passion and rock solid support received, TROY will be giving away over $1,800 in product including BattleRails, BattleSights, tee shirts and more via @WorldofTroy on Instagram. Seven winners, seven prizes for seven days representing the seven days of TROY content stolen from their loyal followers.

TROY’s IG account was disabled and unpublished by the social media giant without warning on Friday, August 19th and reappeared with equal stealth Thursday evening as the story began to gain wide-spread attention throughout the gun world. “Media partners, bloggers, online communities, individuals and even competitive manufacturers rallied to support us; to join the fight of our common cause - the heavy-handed censorship we face daily by voodoo algorithms that suppress reach and discourage follower’s engagement.” TROY Vice President of Marketing, Juli Brayton continues, “Don’t give up the battle! We’re in this together. You had our back and we have yours.”

TROY would like to specifically acknowledge Arizona Weapons Site, GunsandTactics.com of the Defense Marketing Group and Tactical Shit (another recent target of unfair practices who refused to be a victim) for their unprecedented guidance and encouragement this past week.

About TROY

Established in 2003 and based in West Springfield, MA, TROY® designs, manufactures and markets reliable, innovative, advanced small arms components, accessories and weapons for professional, duty and civilian use. Our American made, technologically advanced, and professionally constructed products set the industry standard for quality and durability. TROY® products are BattleReady™ and designed to perform flawlessly under intense conditions. We are honored to have the trust and support of discerning shooters, Special Ops, Law Enforcement and military personnel worldwide. There is only one name to remember: TROY™

BACK ON INSTAGRAM! Follow @WorldOfTroy Stay current via Facebook Like: www.facebook.com/TroyIndustriesUSA or Twitter Follow @WorldofTroy.