Nothing compares to a red dot scope when it comes to rapid, easy target acquisition. The only thing missing was magnification – but not anymore.

Introducing the Bushnell® AR Optics 3X Magnifier. It perfectly pairs with AR Optics TRS-25 by Bushnell, but works with any Red Dot. The AR Optics 3X Magnifier mounts behind your optic and it comes with an ambidextrous flip mount. Engage the 3X magnifier when you need it; flip it out of the way when you don’t.

It’s made with the quality you’ve come to expect from Bushnell. The fully multi-coated optics provide optimal light transmission are waterproof, fogproof and shockproof.

Features and benefits:

• Perfectly pairs wtih TRS-25

• Ambidextrous design

• Flip mount included

• Fast-focus eyepiece

• Fully Multi-Coated optics

• Waterproof, fogproof, shockproof

• Compatible with any red dot scope

