Dallara wins FNH USA’s 3-Gun Competition Package worth more than $7,000

(McLean, Virginia) — Robert Dallara of Uniontown, Ohio, was the winner of a $7,000+ FNH USA 3-Gun Competition Package at the 2011 NRA Annual Meetings that were recently concluded in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Dallara guessed that 1,787 was the number of fired cases in the sealed container on display at the FNH USA booth, winning the top prize and missing the exact count of 1,788 by only one case.



Dallara’s prize package includes a new FN SCAR™ 16S carbine, an FN SLP MK I shotgun, and FN FNX-9 pistol, a complete 3-gun belt system and range bag from Safariland™, a Leupold® Mark 4 tactical scope, a Warne™ R.A.M.P mount in FNH USA Team blue, Rudy Project® eyewear, Vertx™ clothing, an FNH USA jersey, and an Otis® cleaning kit. FNH USA was reportedly the only exhibitor at the NRA Annual Meetings to offer a prize package that included more the one firearm.

Dallara will also get his match entry fee paid to the 2011 FNH USA 3-Gun Nation Championships in West Virginia, where he will shoot alongside Team FNH USA.



FNH USA is the sales and marketing arm of FN Herstal, S.A., Belgium. Its corporate mission is to expand its global leadership position in defense, law enforcement and commercial markets by delivering superior products and the finest in training and logistical support.

For more information, visit www.fnhusa.com.