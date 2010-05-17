SIG SAUER® Announces Official Facebook Fan Page at NRA 2010 Annual Meetings & Exhibits

SIG SAUER, the leading manufacturer of military, law enforcement, government agency and commercial firearms, announced the official launch of the SIG SAUER Facebook Fan Page at the NRA 2010 Annual Meetings & Exhibits held May 14 – 16, 2010 in Charlotte, NC. With the explosion of Social Media over the past few years as a way to directly interact with your customers, a decision was made at SIG SAUER to join the revolution and open a Facebook Fan Page. The goal of the page is to create a place for fans to interact directly with the company and with other enthusiasts, where they can discuss and review SIG’s various products, its shooting team, Academy and learn about upcoming events.

The SIG SAUER Facebook Fan Page includes:

• Trade show, special event and SIG SAUER Academy schedules

• Team SIG’s Max Michel’s competition schedule

• Videos from SIG SAUER and Team Captain Max Michel

• Images of Team SIG’s shooting team, products, events and Academy

• A Review Tab for fans to rate their favorite product

• A Discussion Tab for fans to start specific and dedicated conversations about SIG SAUER and their products

“Facebook has over 400 million active users throughout the world,” commented Bud Fini, Vice President of Marketing at SIG SAUER. “We are excited to start this new venture. Companies around the world are beginning to realize the benefits of connecting directly with their customers through social media platforms, including Facebook. We at SIG SAUER are looking forward to this opportunity.”

Since the SIG SAUER Fan Page has been launched, fan numbers have risen to over 16,000 active fans from over 20 countries, including the USA, France, Turkey, Canada, Switzerland, Italy, the United Kingdom and Germany. Become a fan today of the SIG SAUER Facebook Fan Page.

