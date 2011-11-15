Trijicon Continues To Lead The Industry In The Development Of Superior Any-Light Aiming Systems

Trijicon has led the industry in the development of superior any-light aiming systems since the company’s founding in 1981. World-renowned for its innovative applications of tritium and advanced fiber-optics, Trijicon manufactures the most advanced riflescopes and sights for tactical and sporting applications.

Backed by a Limited-Lifetime Warranty, Trijicon’s aiming systems are proven on the range and in the field. As a result, Trijicon has earned the trust of those who are most in need of aiming accuracy and dependability. The company is proud to count as our customers The United States Marine Corps, United States Army, United States Special Operations Forces, United States Government, and state and local Law Enforcement, just to name a few. Trijicon is fast becoming the preferred scope among dedicated hunters for all types of game, as well as shooting enthusiasts worldwide.

An ISO 9001:2008 rated company, Trijicon Inc., is committed to Customer Satisfaction through the design, development, and manufacture of superior quality products while offering expert technical support. Trijicon’s commitment to continuous improvement of products and services is paramount in their endeavors to continue as a world leader in the design and manufacture of high quality, innovative sighting systems.RY

Trijicon’s line of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ consists of the following products: ACOG® (Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight), AccuPoint®, Bright & Tough™ Night Sights, RMR™ (Ruggedized Miniature Reflex), Reflex, TriPower®, TANS (Tactical Advanced NightVision System), ATWS™ (Advanced Thermal Weapon Sight), and ACTS™ (Advanced Combat Thermal Sight).

For more information on the company’s proven self-luminous aiming systems for tactical and sporting applications, contact Trijicon, Inc. at 49385 Shafer Ave., Wixom, MI 48393

Telephone: (248) 960-7700, (800) 333-0563, Fax: 1-(248)-960-7725 or visit www.trijicon.com.

