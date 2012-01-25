Trijicon, Inc. Adds 4x32 Battery ACOG Model to Proven Lineup

Wixom, MI— The undisputed leader in battlefield optics adds another model to its proven ACOG (Advanced Combat Optical Gunsight) line with the introduction of its 4x32 Battery ACOG.

The new 4x32 Battery ACOG provides operators six dialable levels of reticle intensity when conditions demand them. Thanks to Trijicon’s engineering advancements in optical efficiency, the 4x32 Battery ACOG provides over 12,000 hours of red, non-forward emitting illumination from one AA battery.

“Some might wonder, why put a battery in an ACOG? Shooters the world over love their Trijicon ACOG but if there is an improvement that can be made, most would agree that the ability to adjust the reticle illumination would be a great upgrade. This is the main reason for developing the battery ACOG,” says Tom Munson, Trijicon Director of Sales & Marketing.

Forged aluminum, mil-spec construction produces a waterproof/fog-proof unit that’s second to none in durability. Premium, fully multi-coated optics and parallax-free, 4-times magnification combined with precise, 1/2-inch click adjustments assure shot-after-shot accuracy even in adverse conditions.

For more information and specifications on the 4x32 Battery ACOG and the complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets, contact Trijicon®, Inc. at (248) 960-7700 or visit www.trijicon.com.