Trijicon® Unveils a Brilliant Aiming Solution™ for the Popular 300 AAC Blackout

Wixom, MI — The recently introduced 300 AAC Blackout cartridge has rapidly gained acceptance from the nation’s tactical, competition, hunting and personal defense communities. This extremely versatile cartridge is capable of providing both supersonic and subsonic velocities that result in vastly different performance characteristics. New for 2013, Trijicon has provided a Brilliant Aiming Solution for this unique platform - the Trijicon ACOG® 3x30 with 300 AAC Blackout reticle.

The Trijicon ACOG 3x30 with 300 AAC Blackout reticle is a fixed power, self-luminous tactical sight for professional military, law enforcement and personal use. Powered by Trijicon’s patented fiber optics and tritium-based technology, the 3x30 model incorporates a battery-free illuminated reticle, a ballistic drop compensator (BDC) for both supersonic and subsonic rounds and features the Bindon Aiming Concept (BAC)—a revolutionary both-eyes-open method of aiming.

Utilizing standard 16 inch barrel velocities, the 300 AAC Blackout reticle is designed to be calibrated with supersonic (115 gr.) ammunition: Zero the scope at 100m using the center of the crosshair. The bottom tip of the crosshair serves as the 200m supersonic aiming point. The ballistic drop compensator (BDC) stadia lines represent the supersonic hold-overs for 300m, 400m, 500m and 600m. To aid in ranging, the width of the BDC stadia lines represent 19” at the specified distance.

After zeroing with supersonic ammunition, the top and bottom diamonds serve as the subsonic (220 gr.) aiming points for 50m and 100m respectively. The top diamond serves as the aiming point for targets from 0-50m.

