TROY® March Madness Celebration

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Bracket Mania is sweeping the Nation! TROY gets in the game by honoring the 64 Teams who compete over the next two days by offering the ultra-lightweight, TROY Carbon Fiber Alpha 308 DPMS HP 13” BattleRail w/4 rail kits & barrel nut for a run-away price of $240! Only 64 BattleRails will be made available for this promotion which is valid Thursday, March 16 through Friday, March 17, 2017 11:59PM EDT.

TROY carbon fiber BattleRails attach quickly and easily to a standard AR utilizing the included barrel nut. They run cool, light and strong even after extended firing. Email Sales@TroyInd.com to redeem this offer. For your security, do NOT include credit card information in this email. Valid only for the first 64 customers, processed in order received. Carbon fiber only. No rain checks, no back orders, no additional discounts.

Save $100 on the TROY Tomahawk Short 5.56 Madness Priced at $299! When the field narrows to 32 on Saturday, the Madness continues with TROY making available 32 Tomahawk Short Stock Kits in black to their faithful fans. The Tomahawk Short is a modern PDW-style retractable buttstock with an integrated cheek piece for 5.56/300 Blackout carbines. Compact and ultra-lightweight, the Tomahawk Short employs the patented TROY PDW buffer and bolt carrier group resulting in a four position adjustable stock that is 3.4” shorter than a typical M4 stock making it ideal for cross-body wear or for carry in a back pack or case.

The TROY Tomahawk Short at $299. will be available at www.WorldOfTroy.com/Madness on Saturday, March 18 through Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 11:59PM EDT. Only 32 will be made available, black only, no rain checks, no back orders, no additional discounts apply.

About TROY

Established in 2003 and based in West Springfield, Mass., TROY® designs, manufactures and markets reliable, innovative, advanced small arms components, accessories and weapons for professional, duty and civilian use. Our American made, technologically advanced, and professionally constructed products set the industry standard for quality and durability. TROY® products are BattleReady™ and designed to perform flawlessly under intense conditions. We are honored to have the trust and support of discerning shooters, Special Ops, Law Enforcement and military personnel worldwide.

There is only one name to remember: TROY.™

Get Social: IG & Twitter @WorldOfTroy and Facebook: /TroyIndustriesUSA

www.WorldofTroy.com

Contact:

Juli Brayton, Marketing

413-244-3981

JBrayton@WorldOfTroy.com