Viridian launches revolutionary new product category

MINNEAPOLIS — Viridian Weapon Technologies™ officially announced at SHOT Show 2017 a revolutionary new product category that fills a crucial gap, not only within the firearms industry, but for society as a whole. Introducing FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras for law enforcement, conceal and carry, and self-defense.

“No product introduction at SHOT Show 2017 is more relevant than FACT,” said Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen. “FACT can reveal what really happened in situations when a firearm is involved.” Hedeen went on to say, “FACT is not a replacement for a body camera; but with it being uniquely positioned under the muzzle of a firearm, the high definition video and audio captured by a FACT camera may better tell the real story of what occurred. Who knows, the footage might even be powerful enough to stop a riot before it starts.”

FACT™ (Fast Access Camera Technology) is designed for law enforcement, private security and the legally armed citizen and incorporates Viridian’s proprietary INSTANT-ON® activation to ensure the HD video and audio capture automatically records every time the weapon is out of the holster.

Three different FACT models will be introduced in 2017.

FACT DUTY™ Law enforcement, duty-grade model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 500 lumen taclight for full size firearms. ADMIN data evidence integrity built-in.

FACT COMPACT™ Universal rail mounted model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 140 lumen taclight for compact firearms.

FACT MICRO™ Trigger guard mounted model with HD camera and forward facing audio for subcompact/pocket pistols.



Viridian Weapon Technologies will be launching FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras at SHOT SHOW 2017 at booth #653.

For more information, go to www.ViridianWeaponTech.com/FACT.

About Viridian Weapon Technologies

Viridian® is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras, ECR® INSTANT-ON® activation, TacLoc® holsters, taclights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators and shooting accessories. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military, and law enforcement markets. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA.