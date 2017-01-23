Viridian launches revolutionary new product category
MINNEAPOLIS — Viridian Weapon Technologies™ officially announced at SHOT Show 2017 a revolutionary new product category that fills a crucial gap, not only within the firearms industry, but for society as a whole. Introducing FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras for law enforcement, conceal and carry, and self-defense.
“No product introduction at SHOT Show 2017 is more relevant than FACT,” said Viridian President and CEO Brian Hedeen. “FACT can reveal what really happened in situations when a firearm is involved.” Hedeen went on to say, “FACT is not a replacement for a body camera; but with it being uniquely positioned under the muzzle of a firearm, the high definition video and audio captured by a FACT camera may better tell the real story of what occurred. Who knows, the footage might even be powerful enough to stop a riot before it starts.”
FACT™ (Fast Access Camera Technology) is designed for law enforcement, private security and the legally armed citizen and incorporates Viridian’s proprietary INSTANT-ON® activation to ensure the HD video and audio capture automatically records every time the weapon is out of the holster.
Three different FACT models will be introduced in 2017.
- FACT DUTY™
- Law enforcement, duty-grade model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 500 lumen taclight for full size firearms. ADMIN data evidence integrity built-in.
- FACT COMPACT™
- Universal rail mounted model with HD camera, forward facing audio plus 140 lumen taclight for compact firearms.
- FACT MICRO™
- Trigger guard mounted model with HD camera and forward facing audio for subcompact/pocket pistols.
Viridian Weapon Technologies will be launching FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras at SHOT SHOW 2017 at booth #653.
For more information, go to www.ViridianWeaponTech.com/FACT.
About Viridian Weapon Technologies
Viridian® is the leader in weapon-mounted technology and responsible for a number of firearm innovations including green and red laser sights, FACT™ weapon-mounted cameras, ECR® INSTANT-ON® activation, TacLoc® holsters, taclights, LED weapon-mounted illuminators and shooting accessories. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Viridian is devoted to applying cutting-edge technology to design compact, powerful self-defense products for the civilian, military, and law enforcement markets. Viridian products are designed and built in the USA.