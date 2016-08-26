WorldOfTroy falls victim to Instagram’s manipulative censorship

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — TROY is an authentic, engaged contributor of genuine and meaningful social media content to their shooting and hunting friends and followers, both civilian and professional. This enables TROY to share moments and make connections with the people who enjoy Second Amendment freedoms and actively partner with like-minded individuals and businesses as they work together to promote the safe, responsible joy of legal (and fun!) gun ownership.

On Friday, without any warning or reason, Instagram disabled and unpublished @WorldOfTroy. Numerous requests for a review of the account, along with an explanation, have gone unanswered. It appears that TROY is simply another pro-gun voice being unfairly silenced. TROY acknowledges and respects the Community Guidelines of the open platforms of Instagram (and its owner Facebook) carefully crafting messages to satisfy their individual Terms of Use. TROY employs a Social Media Manager and Team TROY members from Sales, Service, Technical Support and the Executive Staff monitor daily the public presence and online reputation.

“We don’t spam, buy followers, use illegal means for gains, or promote violence or hate. In fact, we insist on family-friendly images, our content does not contain profanity or nudity, and we diligently promote respect among our fans.” Vice President of Marketing, Juli Brayton continues, “We did nothing wrong...except provide too much awesome gun content!”

As with other companies under fire from the clearly discriminating policy of the social media platform, the impact is disruptive and overwhelming. While TROY waits on a response and the reactivation of their account from Instagram, @TroyIndustriesUSA has been launched to reconnect with the nearly 10,000 followers that have been stripped from them.

