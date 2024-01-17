Aimpoint announces Acro P-2 sight in Sniper Grey and Flat Dark Earth

Press Release

MANASSAS, Va. – Aimpoint, the leading manufacturer and innovator of red dot sightmaning technology, is introducing two new versions of the Acro P-2 in Cerakote® coatings, Sniper Grey and Flat Dark Earth. These new variations are available from authorized Aimpoint dealers and aimpoint.us for immediate purchase.

Ever since its introduction in 2021, response to the Aimpoint® Acro P-2 has been outstanding, with worldwide adoption by hunters, sport shooters, law enforcement and military customers. Listening to end users is part of Aimpoint’s doctrine and continues to fuel our product offerings. These two new optics are coated with extremely durable Cerakote® finishes – known worldwide for their corrosion and chemical resistance, UV and thermal stability, and durability under extreme conditions.

The Acro P-2™ represents the benchmark for which all pistol mounted optics are measured. Designed and tested to withstand the shock, vibration, extreme temperatures, and material stresses generated by firing over 20,000 rounds of .40 S&W ammunition, the Acro P-2 goes above and beyond the call of duty. Built to endure the physical demands of semi-automatic pistol slides, the Acro P-2 is a closed emitter red dot optic that includes a brighter, more efficient LED emitter coupled with a higher capacity CR2032 battery to provide over 5 years of constant-on use.

About Aimpoint