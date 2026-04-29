Beretta introduces new training gear collection at NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Beretta is excited to launch its all-new Training Gear Collection, debuting at booth #2623 during this year’s NRA show, April 17–19 in Houston, Texas. Designed with performance at the forefront, the Beretta Training Gear Collection was developed in collaboration with elite shooters to enhance performance on the range and in competition. Built for athletes who demand precision in every detail, the collection integrates advanced materials, ergonomic construction, and field-tested durability.

Train with purpose. Perform without compromise. Designed for modern tactical shooters and competitive athletes, the collection delivers apparel that moves with the body, manages moisture, and performs under sustained physical and mental pressure. Advanced fabrics, reinforced seams, and four-way stretch systems enable mobility, comfort, and efficiency helping shooters focus on performance long before the shot is taken.

Collection Highlights:

Sonoran Softshell Vest (MSRP: $179)Wind- and water-resistant construction with Beretta Wind Resistant (BWR) membrane, soft microfleece interior, and DWR-treated exterior for enhanced moisture protection. Features include large zippered pockets, adjustable drawstring hem, and rear ventilation for improved airflow.

Sonoran Softshell Jacket (MSRP: $199) Engineered with a BWR membrane and microfleece lining for breathable warmth, paired with a DWR-treated exterior for added weather resistance. Includes an emergency hood, multiple zippered pockets, adjustable hem, and rear ventilation.

Apollo Merino Hoodie (MSRP: $149) Constructed from a double-faced fabric combining merino wool and viscose, offering optimal thermal regulation, breathability, and quick-drying performance. Designed with performance sleeves, a deep front zipper, and a versatile build for layering or standalone wear.

Cloak 2L WP Jacket (MSRP: $249) Built for all-weather performance, featuring a waterproof and breathable BWB EVO membrane and four-way stretch polyamide construction. Includes the innovative “Quick Draw” full-length zipper system for rapid holster access, along with a DWR-treated exterior.

Champion’s Edge T-Shirt (MSRP: $69) Made from a technical double-knit fabric with superior breathability and quick-drying properties. Features UV protection (SPF 50+), Stay Cool infrared-reflective treatment, and anti-odor technology for all-day comfort.

Champion’s Edge Polo (MSRP: $79) Designed for performance and versatility, this polo features breathable, quick-drying fabric, UV protection (SPF 50+), Stay Cool treatment, and anti-odor technology, along with mobility-focused shoulder construction.

Ortles Long Sleeve T-Shirt (MSRP: $79) A versatile base layer with quick-drying, breathable fabric and Polygiene® anti-odor treatment, ideal for a wide range of temperatures and training conditions.

“This collection is about performance where it matters most, before the shot is ever taken,” said Patrick Mocorro, Beretta USA Head of Clothing & Accessories. “We’ve engineered these garments to move with the athlete, regulate under pressure, and support the level of discipline required to perform at a high level. Field tested with industry-trusted shooters, the gear is built to last.”

The Beretta Training Gear Collection will be available for preview and for sale at special show pricing in Beretta’s booth #2623 during the NRA Annual Meetings & Exhibits, with availability to follow through authorized Beretta dealers and on Beretta.com.

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About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.