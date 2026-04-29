Beretta introduces the 80X Cheetah Tactical Bronze: precision, control and elevated style in modern .380 platform

PRESS RELEASE

ACCOKEEK, Md. — Beretta announces the launch of the 80X Cheetah Tactical Bronze, the latest evolution of its iconic .380 platform reengineered for today’s shooter with enhanced performance, modern features, and a distinctive new finish.

Designed for defensive use and range versatility, the Tactical Bronze model features a factory-installed single-port compensator and threaded barrel to reduce recoil and muzzle rise. An optics-ready slide allows for seamless red dot integration, while the Xtreme-S double/single-action trigger delivers a crisp pull and short reset for increased accuracy. Built on a Vertec-style frame with LOK G10 grip panels, the 80X Cheetah Tactical Bronze offers enhanced ergonomics and control in a compact profile. Additional features include a fiber optic front sight, serrated rear sight, and a Picatinny rail for accessory mounting and ships with three 15-round extended magazines.

“The 80X Cheetah Tactical Bronze was built to give shooters more control, speed, and confidence in a compact platform,” said Logan Killam, Beretta’s Sr. Product Manager. “From the factory-installed compensator to the optics-ready slide, every detail is engineered to enhance performance without compromising the heritage of the Cheetah platform.”

Key features:



Installed Single Port Compensator

Adjustable Xtreme-S Trigger with Skeletonized Hammer

Optic-Ready Slide

Vertec Grip

Frame Mounted Safety

Picatinny Rail

Three 15 Round Extended Magazines

The 80X Cheetah Tactical Bronze will be available through authorized Beretta dealers at an MSRP of $1,049. Available in a striking bronze finish, the 80x Cheetah Tactical Launch Edition blends style with functionality, embodying Beretta’s commitment to excellence and style in every detail.

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About Beretta

Established in 1526, Beretta is the world’s longest-standing industrial dynasty, with a legacy spanning 16 generations of continuous family ownership. For 500 years, firearms bearing the Beretta name have been trusted and used around the world. Beretta USA Corp. was established in 1977 and quickly became the provider of the most widely deployed sidearm in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta USA is part of Beretta Holding Group, which includes over 50 global subsidiaries and 20 renowned brands. Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete range of firearms, accessories, and apparel. The company also owns and operates six Beretta Gallery retail stores worldwide.

For more information, visit www.Beretta.com.