Beretta announces new American Defender program

Accokeek, MD – In appreciation of our First Responders and Military Personnel, Beretta USA is pleased to

announce that it has launched its American Defender Program that now offers special pricing to assist qualified individuals in the purchase of their individual firearms. The program provides discounted pricing on select Beretta, Tikka, and Sako firearms via the Beretta Law Enforcement Dealer network.

Courtesy Photo

The American Defender Program is available to the following qualified groups of individuals:

All sworn Law Enforcement Officers (including city, county, and state)

All Federal Law Enforcement Officers, all Corrections Officers (including Parole and Probation Officers)

All retired Law Enforcement Officers with retired credentials

State-licensed Security Company Officers

State-licensed Paramedics and EMTs

Fire Fighters (including volunteers)

Court Judges

District Attorneys and Deputy District Attorneys

Active U.S. Military personnel – all branches

Retired U.S. Military personnel – all branches

“We want to thank these first responders and military members for their service to our country with this special program available only through the Beretta Law Enforcement dealer network,” Gabriele de Plano, Vice President of BDT Marketing, said. “On our website, they can now review our product offerings, find their closest LE Dealer, and contact them for pricing and availability.”

The American Defender program includes various products from Beretta, Sako, and Tikka, ranging from the newly launched APX A1 to the M9A4 and 92X RDO pistol families, Tikka TACT A1 rifle, and 1301 Tactical shotgun. Qualified individuals can sign up on the Beretta website to be notified about the latest program news and new product launches.

“We are excited to have added the new Beretta APX A1 9mm pistol to the American Defender product list, making our latest generation striker-fired pistol available to these professionals,” Stefano Itri, Vice President of BDT Sales, said. “The APX A1 features the reliability, accuracy, and quality Beretta firearms are known for, including a world-class trigger and a red dot optic-ready slide, making this a top candidate for Agency service pistol adoption.”

About Beretta USA

Beretta, established in 1526, is the oldest industrial dynasty in the world, tracing its roots through 15 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and provided the most widely deployed sidearm throughout the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories, and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide.

For additional information, visit www.beretta.com.

About Beretta Defense Technologies

Beretta Defense Technologies (BDT) is the strategic alliance of four Beretta Holding defense companies (including Beretta, Benelli, Sako, and Steiner) that provide products and services to enable superior performance in the Defense and Law Enforcement communities. State-of-the-art machinery, extensive research and development capabilities, and long-standing worldwide experiences allow BDT products to respond to the ever-changing needs of defense and security personnel. These Beretta companies employ over 600 individuals within the United States, with locations in Colorado, Ohio, Vermont, Tennessee, Maryland, New York, Texas, and Virginia.

For additional information, visit www.berettadefensetechnologies.com.