Beretta launches new A300 Ultima Patrol tactical shotgun

Accokeek, MD., — Beretta is pleased to announce the launch of a new tactical semi-automatic shotgun - the A300 Ultima Patrol. Made in the USA, the A300 Ultima Tactical is easy to manipulate and use when seconds matter, with ample accessory mount options to allow the user to adapt it for use in all situations. Featuring the classic mechanisms of the venerable A300 platform, this new tactical shotgun includes enlarged controls, an enhanced loading port, a thinner forend design with multiple M-LOK and QD sling mounting points, and a 7+1 shot extended magazine tube secured by a custom barrel clamp with integral M-LOK capability. Main Features: ● Modular Ghost Ring Rear Sight ● 7+1 Shot Extended Magazine Tube ● 7-Slot 1913 Picatinny Optics Mounting Rail ● Extended Bolt Handle & Bolt Release ● Enlarged Loading Port ● 19.1” Chrome-Lined Barrel with Flush Mobile Choke ● New M-LOK Forend & Barrel Clamp ● (3) QD Mounting Points ● Interchangeable Front Sight Post ● Includes Loop Velcro for Accessory Attachment An enlarged loading port and controls ensure faster reloading, and an oversized and reversible safety button for easy manipulation in adverse conditions. The new shotgun includes an installed 7-slot Picatinny rail, 3 M-LOK mounting points, and 3 QD sling mounting points. It is also compatible with Beretta 1301 Tactical after-market rail and optic mount accessories. The custom barrel clamp includes integral M-LOK slots and a QD socket, and secures the extended magazine tube. The A300 Ultima Patrol features a specially designed forend with aggressive texturing in key areas to ensure superior control and comfort while shooting. A shortened compact stock with a 13” length-of-pull maximizes maneuverability and gun handling in confined spaces.

“Beretta USA is excited to announce the launch of the A300 Ultima Patrol shotgun - a new fully featured Law Enforcement and defensive shotgun made here in the USA. We are excited because it introduces a new Angular Gas System (AGS) that allows the gun to hold more ammunition and expands the applications we can design shotguns for,” Logan Killam, Shotgun Product Manager, said.

The Beretta A300 Ultima Patrol retails for an MSRP of $1,099 and comes in an assortment of color options with limited edition color variants and market-leading finishes. The A300 Ultima Patrol will be shipping to distribution this month and will make its debut at the 2023 SHOT Show (Beretta Booth #13227). Attendees will be able to see the shotgun first-hand, along with the full assortment of tactical products.

About Beretta:

Beretta, established in 1526, is the longest-standing industrial dynasty in the world, tracing its roots through 15 generations of continuous family ownership. Firearms bearing the Beretta name have been sold for almost 500 years. Beretta USA Corp. was founded in 1977 and provided the most widely deployed sidearm throughout the U.S. Armed Forces. Today, Beretta manufactures, distributes, and markets a complete line of firearms, accessories, and apparel. Beretta also owns and operates six retail Beretta Gallery stores worldwide. For additional information, visit www.Beretta.com.