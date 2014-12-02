DT Sport Named in Top 10 Defense Carbines by Personal & Home Defense Magazine
Elizabethtown, NC - December 2, 2014. The DT Sport, Del-Ton’s best selling entry-level rifle, has recently been named one of the top 10 carbines for home defense in Personal & Home Defense magazine. DT Sport features include:
- •Forged 7075 T6 aluminum, hard coat anodized, MIL-SPEC upper receiver with A3 flat top and white “T” marks with ejection port cover and round forward assist
•Lower receiver is hard coat anodized, forged 7075 T6 aluminum, MIL-SPEC with aluminum trigger guard and mag catch button
•Phosphated 8620 steel carrier assembly
•Carpenter 158 bolt
•Properly staked & sealed gas key
•Light weight barrel
•M4, six-position buttstock
•16" barrel of 4140 steel, 1X9 twist with carbine-length gas system, threaded muzzle with A2 flash hider
•Light weight profile
•Available optics ready
•Ships with sling swivel, one 30 round magazine, gun lock
•MSRP of $707
For complete technical specifications and information on the DT Sport and other Del-Ton products, please visit www.del-ton.com.
About Del-Ton Incorporated
Del-Ton Incorporated is a manufacturer of quality AR-15-style modern sporting rifles and an online supplier for custom rifle kits, parts, upgrades, accessories, and optics. Based in Elizabethtown, N.C., all rifles and components for Del-Ton products are made in the U.S.A. and Del-Ton rifles carry a lifetime warranty for the original purchaser. Visit www.del-ton.com for detailed product information.