FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championships now NRA sanctioned

(McLean, Va.) FNH USA is pleased to announce the National Rifle Association’s (NRA) sanctioning of its Midwest Three-Gun Championships, June 5-7, 2009 at the Fire for Effect Range in Fayette, Mo.

Ken Pfau, vice president for law enforcement and commercial sales at FNH USA, said, “NRA sanctioning of these events is recognition that three-gun shooting is one of the fastest growing areas of the shooting sports.”

The FNH USA Midwest Three-Gun Championships is in its fourth year and attracts some of the finest shooters in the U.S. “We are committed to building this sport and, along with our partners (CMMG and DPMS Midway USA), we hope to grow the event each year,” added Pfau.

Three-gun shooting requires accuracy, speed and tactics to complete different aspects of the course. Shotguns, centerfire handguns and rifles are typically used. Each match is different, forcing the shooter to adapt his or her tactics to the type of terrain, target and distance.

