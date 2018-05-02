GLOCK reaches a historic milestone with the millionth G43 and is giving it away to one lucky fan

SMYRNA, Ga.— GLOCK, Inc. launched #IamGLOCK, an interactive campaign to honor GLOCK enthusiasts and celebrate production of the one millionth GLOCK 43. The campaign will run April 30th through May 6th, 2018 on social media.

“GLOCK customers are at the heart of everything that we do and this campaign celebrates the GLOCK family that has made one million GLOCK 43 pistols in only three years possible,” said GLOCK, Inc. VP Josh Dorsey.

Fans will submit a photo demonstrating what GLOCK means to them on Instagram or Twitter using #IamGLOCK. Fans can also visit the GLOCK booth (#7802) during the 2018 NRA Annual Meetings in Dallas, Texas and have their photo taken and submitted. Together, GLOCK and its fans will create a mosaic that represents and celebrates the GLOCK community and will be displayed in the booth during the conference which runs May 4th through May 6th.

The GLOCK 43 is and will remain one of the most popular concealed carry pistols available. To commemorate this landmark milestone, the slide of the one millionth GLOCK 43 features custom hand engraving by Rob Bunting of Baron Technology, Inc. This unique pistol will be on display at the GLOCK booth and will be awarded to one lucky GLOCK enthusiast as part of the #IamGLOCK campaign.

For more information about participating in the #IamGLOCK campaign and entering to win the one millionth GLOCK 43, visit https://us.glock.com/IamGLOCK.

About GLOCK, Inc.

GLOCK is a leading global manufacturer of firearms. The simple, safe design of GLOCK’s polymer-based pistols revolutionized the firearms industry and made GLOCK pistols a favorite of military and law enforcement agencies worldwide and among pistol owners. In 2018, GLOCK celebrates its 32nd Anniversary in the United States. Renowned for featuring three safeties, GLOCK pistols offer users of every lifestyle confidence they can rely on. GLOCK, Inc. is based in Smyrna, Georgia. For more information, please visit us.glock.com.