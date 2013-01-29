National Law Enforcement Museum and Target® to Present Witness to History: The ATF Raid at Waco

Washington, DC—On Thursday, February 7, 2013, the next event in the National Law Enforcement Museum’s Witness to History panel discussion series will mark the first time agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)—on the ground when the 50-day raid began in Waco, Texas—have spoken publicly about their role in this tragic event.

On February 28, 1993, the ATF raided a Branch Davidian compound to serve arrest and search warrants as part of an investigation into illegal possession of firearms and explosives. The violent events that unfolded took the lives of several agents and civilians.

Sponsored by Target® and held in the Pew Charitable Trusts Building at 901 E Street NW, Washington, DC, Witness to History: The ATF Raid at Waco will shed light on a controversial case in recent history. The panel discussion will include expert analysis and firsthand accounts from those closely tied to the investigation, and will be moderated by Craig W. Floyd, Chairman & CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. A Q&A session will allow audience members to interact with the panelists at the end of the discussion.

Panelists: Bill Buford, ATF (ret.)

Resident Agent in Charge, Little Rock Field Office Pete Mastin, ATF (ret.)

Special Agent in Charge, New Orleans Field Division Jerry Petrilli, ATF (ret.)

Resident Agent in Charge, Albuquerque Field Office Dick Reavis

Author of The Ashes of Waco: An Investigation What: National Law Enforcement Museum Panel Discussion Series

Witness to History: The ATF Raid at Waco When: Thursday, February 7, 2013

Reception at 6:00 pm

Program begins at 6:45 pm Where: Pew Charitable Trusts Building

901 E Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

Admission is free and this event is open to the public. Space is limited; registered guests will be seated on a first-come, first-served basis. Register by January 31, 2013. For more information, contact WitnessToHistory@nleomf.org, call 202.737.3400, or visit www.LawEnforcementMuseum.org/WitnesstoHistory.

NOTE: Media representatives planning to cover this event are required to register, in advance, by contacting Steve Groeninger at steve@nleomf.org or 202.737.7135. Please provide your name and affiliation.

