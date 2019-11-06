SIG SAUER Releases Commemorative Pistols to Benefit National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

SIG SAUER, Inc. is honored to announce the release of three commemorative pistols to benefit the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF). The pistols include a 1911 Nitron, 1911 Stainless, and P320 Carry that are exclusively engraved to honor law enforcement, and a portion of the proceeds from the sale of each pistol will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund was founded in 1984 whose mission is to tell the story of American Law Enforcement, remember the fallen, and make it safer for those that serve. NLEOMF built and maintains the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, the nation’s monument to law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty, and the National Law Enforcement Museum. NLEOMF is the organizer of National Police Week, and conducts research into officer fatality trends and issues.

“This week is National Police Week and SIG SAUER honors our law enforcement officers that put themselves in harms way every day, while remembering those that paid the ultimate sacrifice,” said Tom Jankiewicz, Executive Vice President Law Enforcement Sales. “The production of these unique pistols will raise awareness for the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, and provide funding to support the important work they do on behalf of our nation’s law enforcement officers.”

The commemorative NLEOMF pistols available are:

SIG SAUER 1911 Nitron: A Nitron coated stainless steel frame and slide engraved on the right side with the memorial badge and rose, and the words “National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.” The top of the slide is engraved and colored with the American Flag and Thin Blue Line, and the left side is adorned with the words “Respect, Honor, Remember,” and one of the Protector Lions symbolizing the protective nature of our law enforcement officers. The NLEOMF 1911 Nitron is a .45 auto, hammer fired pistol, with SIGLITE Night Sights, deeply checkered Rosewood grips, and comes with three 8-round magazines. $100 from the sale of each pistol will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

SIG SAUER 1911 Stainless: A stainless steel frame and slide engraved on the right side with one of the Protector Lions from the National Law Enforcement Memorial Wall. The top of the slide is adorned with the memorial badge and rose, and the words “Respect, Honor, Remember,” and the left of the slide is engraved with the quote “It is not how these officers died that made them heroes it is how they lived.” The NLEOMF 1911 Stainless is a .45 auto, hammer fired pistol, with SIGLITE Night Sights, deeply checkered Blackwood grips, and comes with three 8-round magazines. $100 from the sale of each pistol will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

SIG SAUER P320 Carry: A Nitron coated stainless steel frame and slide engraved with the National Law Enforcement Memorial Logo. The NLEOMF P320 Carry is a 9mm striker-fired pistol, with a Carry grip module, featuring SIGLITE Night Sights, ambidextrous slide catch lever, and includes three 17-round magazines. $50 from the sale of each pistol will be donated to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund.

The SIG SAUER NLEOMF Commemorative pistols will be distributed exclusively through Kroll international and available through June 1, 2020 at Patriots Ammo & Arms:

A full series of the NLEOMF Commemorative Pistols are available for viewing at the sigmedialibrary.com.