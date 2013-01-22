Trijicon ®, Inc. Expands Highly Popular HD™ Night Sight Product Line– Offering Increased Selection and New “Suppressor” & RMR® Compatible Sights for Glock Pistols

Wixom, MI – Trijicon Night Sights™ have served as the industry benchmark for more than two decades. Highly effective at close quarters, Trijicon Night Sights are standard issue with hundreds of municipal and county police and sheriff’s departments, numerous state police departments and federal law enforcement agencies. In addition, they’re the first choice of major handgun manufacturers, and are widely used in military applications and for personal defense. Trijicon has expanded its selection to cover even more popular handgun models and has introduced its first line of “suppressor compatible” and RMR co-witness Night Sights for Glock Pistols.

Trijicon HD™ Night Sights

Following a tremendously successful launch in 2011, Trijicon continues to build upon its comprehensive line of HD Night Sights. New for 2013, Trijicon HD Night Sights are now available for the popular Ruger® SR9 and Beretta Px4, 90-TWO and 92/96A1 model pistols.

HD Night Sights are designed to excel under the most demanding conditions by placing primary emphasis on faster front sight acquisition. This new design incorporates enhanced front sight visibility with a de-emphasized rear sight. Upfront, a tritium lamp lies within an extra-large, brightly colored (yellow or orange) dot area that provides a distinctive sighting picture. In addition, special photo luminescent (glow-in-the-dark) powder in the paint aids in faster front sight acquisition during transitional lighting operations.

New Suppressor and RMR Compatible Bright and Tough™ Night Sights

Trijicon has introduced a completely new line of “taller” Bright and Tough Night Sights designed specifically for Glock handguns fitted with suppressors and to serve as co-witness iron sights for the growing number of shooters utilizing the Trijicon RMR with machined slides. The new offerings are available in multiple Front/Rear configurations for a variety of applications.

Trijicon self-luminous Night Sights increase night-fire shooting accuracy by as much as five times over conventional sights. Equally impressive, they do so with the same speed as instinctive shooting– and without the need for batteries.

For more information on Trijicon’s new Tough and Bright™ & (HD) Night Sights™, and the complete array of Brilliant Aiming Solutions™ for the hunting, shooting, military and law enforcement markets, contact Trijicon, Inc. ® at (248) 960-7700 or visit www.trijicon.com.

