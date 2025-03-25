RTA earns Great Place to Work certification

PRESS RELEASE

GLENDALE, Ariz. — RTA: The Fleet Success Company, a trusted leader in fleet management software (FMIS) and consulting, is proud to announce its recent Great Place to Work Certification, based on outstanding employee feedback. In the anonymous survey, 91% of RTA employees affirmed that the company is a great place to work, significantly higher than the 57% average for typical U.S.-based companies.

“We are honored to receive the Great Place To Work Certification, and even more so to know that our team feels valued and supported. At RTA, we believe that creating an environment where employees feel a shared sense of belonging isn’t just a perk - it’s essential to the success of our company and our clients,” said Josh Turley, CEO of RTA. “This recognition reinforces that we are intentionally fostering a workplace where people want to grow and make an impact. As we continue to expand and help fleets succeed, we remain committed to putting our people first, giving them the resources, flexibility and opportunities they need to thrive.”

Additional highlights from the survey include:

100% of employees feel management is honest and ethical in its business practices.

100% say they are able to take time off from work when they deem necessary.

100% are willing to give extra to get the job done.

100% felt welcome when they joined the RTA team.

RTA’s goal is to help fleets succeed through a robust FMIS with industry-leading customer service; expert-led consulting services; and fleet management education through their book, The Fleet Success Playbook, The Fleet Success Show podcast, and thought leadership on LinkedIn. To date, RTA’s software and consulting services have saved clients over $270 million, with a goal to save clients $1 billion over the next 3 years.

“Being associated with the RTA team for the last five years has been an incredibly satisfying experience,” said Steve Saltzgiver, lead strategic consultant. “What stands out most to me is the genuine trust and respect shared across the organization—from leadership to every team member. I was really impressed with how the employees here at RTA truly care about one another, and that kind of intentional culture is rare in the fleet industry. RTA prioritizes its people, whether through supporting work-life balance, fostering professional growth, or creating an environment of innovation and collaboration. It’s a place where we’re all motivated to bring our best to work every day.”

For more information about RTA and career opportunities, visit https://rtafleet.com/careers.

About RTA: The Fleet Success Company

With over 45 years of fleet experience, RTA: The Fleet Success Company enables fleet managers to improve their operations with robust, easy-to-use software built and maintained by fleet experts. RTA software helps managers follow industry best practices with actionable data for managing shop assets, labor, parts, and inventory. More than great software, RTA also offers a fleet support system with comprehensive training, fleet consulting services, and an engaged fleet manager community for learning, networking, and career development. With over 1,100 fleets using RTA today, you receive a proven system that is optimal for your operation. Learn how RTA can improve your operation at www.rtafleet.com.

About Great Place to Work

Great Place To Work is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation. Their Certification™ is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying outstanding employee experiences.