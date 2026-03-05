REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
Trending Topics
Body Camera

Video: Man flees Ohio police in semi-truck, officer breaks leg after being thrown from cab

The suspect fled and later rammed patrol vehicles during a confrontation with Akron police and Summit County sheriff’s deputies before he was shot

March 05, 2026 11:57 AM

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Springfield Police Department released body camera video showing a man injuring officers while fleeing in a semi-truck, News 5 Cleveland reported.

The Feb. 28 incident began when officers responded to a disturbance report after a man got into a verbal altercation with an IHOP employee. Officers eventually located the man inside a semi-truck in a Walmart parking lot.

| WEBINAR: Interagency coordination for large-scale special events

The man refused to follow officers’ instructions to get out of the truck, police said. Video shows officers stepping onto the truck’s running board in an effort to pull the man from the vehicle.

As officers attempted to get him out, the man began to drive away, causing the officers to fall from the truck. Two of the officers sustained injuries, including one who broke his leg, according to the report.

Officers initially pursued the suspect as he fled in the truck, but ultimately called off the pursuit due to safety concerns. The man eventually connected a trailer to the rig before encountering Akron Police officers and Summit County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The suspect hit two cruisers as well as two other vehicles during the encounter. Officers then fired shots, striking the man.

The suspect was transported to a hospital. He has since been charged with aggravated menacing, obstruction of official business, willful fleeing and felonious assault on a police officer, according to the report.

Trending
Officer Danny Parrish
Capital punishment
Fla. executes man who killed officer with his own service weapon in 1991
Billy Leon Kearse fatally shot Fort Pierce Officer Danny Parrish after seizing his firearm during a traffic stop, firing 14 rounds
March 04, 2026 08:28 AM
Texas Bar Shooting
Legal
Texas DA calls officers ‘heroes,’ denies prosecution rumors after Austin mass shooting
Travis County District Attorney José Garza said his office is not seeking charges against the officers who fatally shot a gunman during a downtown mass shooting
March 03, 2026 06:42 PM
 · 
Sarah Roebuck
hqdefault.jpg
Officer Safety
BWC: Mass. officer trapped in fleeing vehicle with aggressive suspect who reached for his gun
As officers were working to apprehend a suspect in a vehicle’s passenger seat, the driver tried to flee, striking one officer with the vehicle and carrying another inside the car
March 05, 2026 10:31 AM
Newville Police Department
Command Staff - Chiefs / Sheriffs
Staffing cut leaves Pa. police chief as department’s only officer
Newville officials eliminated an officer position, leaving the chief — currently out on workers’ compensation — as the department’s sole member
March 04, 2026 12:26 PM
Company News
Getac F120 high res (5 of 5) (1).png
Mounts and Docking Stations
Stealth black docking stations for the Getac F120 and V120 now shipping from Gamber-Johnson
Engineered for mission-ready performance, the new docking stations combine Gamber-Johnson’s trusted durability with a refined, modern design built for demanding environments
March 02, 2026 05:05 PM

Arrests and Sentencing Body Camera Officer-Involved Shootings