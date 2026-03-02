REGISTER MY ACCOUNT
K-9

‘You’re gonna get bit!’: Wash. deputy’s K-9 impersonation during foot pursuit lures out suspect

The Thurston County sergeant used a convincing K-9 whine to persuade a suspect to comply after fleeing on foot

March 02, 2026 12:29 PM • 
Sarah Roebuck

THURSTON COUNTY, Wash. — A reckless motorcycle pursuit ended with a suspect in handcuffs — and a deputy delivering an uncanny K-9 impersonation that has since drawn widespread attention online.

The incident began on Feb. 25 with a traffic stop before the motorcyclist accelerated away, leading Thurston County deputies on a pursuit that cut across private property and up the backside of a hill, according to Sheriff Derek Sanders.

Body camera video shows the suspect eventually abandoning the roadway and attempting to flee on foot while pushing the motorcycle uphill.

During the pursuit, a sergeant can be heard issuing commands — and then producing what the sheriff described as an “impeccable police K-9 whine” as he closed in on the suspect.

“He’s gone up the back side of the hill. Rural road,” an officer can be heard saying over the radio in the video. “He’s going off-road, he’s going up in a driveway … We’re continuing through this property into the next parcel.”

Moments later, the suspect appears to lose control and falls.

“He’s down. He’s down. There’s a dog up here!” the sergeant shouts.

As the deputy closes the distance, he repeatedly warns the suspect, “You’re gonna get bit! You’re gonna get bit!” — while mimicking the high-pitched whine of a police K-9.

The suspect quickly complies and is taken into custody without further incident.

“Put your hands behind your back,” the deputy orders as the pursuit comes to an end.

In a tongue-in-cheek social media post accompanying the video, Sheriff Sanders advised “viewer discretion,” joking that the sergeant’s K-9 impersonation had caused quite a stir within the department.

He added that K-9 Igo, K-9 Asher, K-9 Manny, K-9 Mac and K-9 Talia have “filed a formal grievance through their union,” asserting that barking at suspects is protected work belonging to their bargaining unit — and that they are unwilling to surrender it “without negotiating for additional treats.”

No injuries were reported in the incident. Charges against the motorcyclist were not immediately detailed in the release.

The video has drawn widespread attention online, with many viewers praising the deputy’s quick thinking — and vocal versatility — in bringing the pursuit to a safe conclusion.

Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck
Sarah Roebuck is the news editor for Police1, Corrections1, FireRescue1 and EMS1, leading daily news coverage. With nearly a decade of digital journalism experience, she has been recognized for her expertise in digital media, including being sourced in Broadcast News in the Digital Age.

A graduate of Central Michigan University with a broadcast and cinematic arts degree, Roebuck joined Lexipol in April 2023. Have a news tip? Email her at news@lexipol.com or connect on LinkedIn.