DEA, Houston PD discover 200 pounds of meth wound up in spools of rope
Video released by the DEA shows an officer demonstrating the use of an X-ray machine, which captured the bags of drugs stashed inside the spools
HOUSTON — DEA agents and Houston Police officers intercepted more than 200 pounds of methamphetamines hidden in spools of rope, the agency stated.
“Looks can be deceiving, but not to law enforcement. DEA Houston agents, with the assistance of the Houston Police Department interdiction unit seized over 200 lbs. of meth hidden in these spools of rope,” DEA Houston Division posted on Facebook.
Video released by the agency shows an officer demonstrating the use of an X-ray machine, which captured the bags of drugs stashed inside the spools.
