BWC: Bystander helps persuade fleeing suspect to surrender to Atlanta officers
The suspect fled after resisting officers attempting to detain him for suspected marijuana possession, resulting in one of the officers breaking their leg
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department released body camera footage showing a community member helping officers locate a fleeing suspect and working to persuade the suspect to surrender to police.
The Feb. 20 incident began when officers stopped an 18-year-old driver who was not wearing a seatbelt. As officers spoke with the man, they reported a smell of marijuana coming from his vehicle.
Body camera footage shows the man resisting and struggling with officers as they worked to detain him. The fight caused one officer to suffer a broken leg, according to the release.
The suspect fled on foot but was later located with the help of a community member who assisted an officer. The officer and the resident spoke with the suspect and convinced him to surrender without further incident.
A search of the vehicle led officers to recover about 6.7 grams of suspected marijuana. The suspect was charged with seatbelt violation, no insurance, possession of marijuana, obstruction, aggravated battery against a law enforcement officer and simple assault against a law enforcement officer, according to the release.