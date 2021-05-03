C.O.P.S. Virtual national police survivors’ conference

The National Police Survivors’ Conference is planned for surviving family members and co-workers of law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty. This virtual opportunity will include sessions and peer support from the comfort of your home!

This conference is a virtual opportunity happening in May in order to commemorate National Peace Officers’ Memorial Day during the week that we would normally host National Police Week. Although C.O.P.S. is still hosting in-person events in October, this virtual conference will offer a similar experience to the conference hosted by C.O.P.S. during National Police Week each year.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS // MAY 14

Day 1 of the conference will include opening remarks, a quick instructional, prize giveaways, Police Week Awards presentation, and 3 sessions provided by presenters with varying backgrounds. Attendees do not have to be present for all sessions, please feel free to attend only those that meet your needs.

11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. CT

Every Journey Begins with a First Step

Join us to hear a motivational presentation that reminds us that our plans are often changed or ruined, but our purpose remains the same.

1:30 - 3:00 P.M. CT

Surviving the Death of Someone You Love

Surviving the death of someone you love is one of life’s biggest challenges. Grief is a natural, highly individualized experience. This session will offer insight into different styles of grieving as well as how children and adults grieve differently.

4:00 - 5:30 P.M. CT

Resilience - Making it Through the First Few Years

In the first few years following an immense loss, you may have times of being strong, times of being tender, times of feeling numb, and feeling everything at once. In this session, we will explore resilience and the ability to experience your feelings, respond to your needs, make adjustments, and how to bravely take one step at a time through the first years of your healing journey.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS // MAY 16

Day 2 of the conference will include a message from PSOB, prize giveaways, 2 more sessions provided by presenters with varying backgrounds, an open interview with C.O.P.S. Executive Director and a panel of survivors, and closing remarks. Attendees do not have to be present for all sessions, please feel free to attend only those that meet your needs.

11:00 A.M. - 12:30 P.M. CT

Dealing with Family & Friends that Don’t Get It

Join us as we discuss the unique grief reactions and challenges among different family members/survivor groups and how these reactions affect family dynamics. We will explore ways to effectively communicate, have difficult conversations, and navigate grief together.

1:30 - 3:00 P.M. CT

Survivor Round Table

C.O.P.S. Executive Director, Dianne Bernhard, will speak with survivors about managing life after their officer’s line-of-duty death and how they have learned to find hope. This round table will provide attendees with the opportunity to hear from survivors that truly ‘get it’ and have been through a similar experience.

4:00 - 5:30 P.M. CT

Managing Adversity and Forgiving Trauma

In this session, we will discuss how people are not defined by their pain, but how we respond to adversity and trauma. Attendees will learn about practical and inspirational steps to help them discover healing, hope, and the power to live again. This powerful message will help remind us that together we can overcome and dare to live again.

We are asking all participants to register by clicking the button provided. You only need to register one time, regardless of how many sessions you plan to attend. The link to join the conference will be sent at a later date. Register at this link https://concernsofpolicesurvivors.wufoo.com/forms/virtual-national-police-survivors-conference/.

REGISTRATION DEADLINE - May 11th

