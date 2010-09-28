TIP411 leads to arrest of armed wanted person

An anonymous tip through the York City Police Department’s texting tip line resulted in the arrest of an armed wanted person. During the early evening hours of September 27th police received an anonymous text describing the location of a known wanted individual. The police department was able to carry on an anonymous conversation with the tipster and locate Tyrone Summerville of 717 E. Clarke Ave. Summerville was taken into custody in the 200 block of Union St. after a brief foot chase by police officers. At the time of his arrest he was found to be in possession of an illegal firearm.

The anonymous tip system has been in place for less than three weeks. Tipsters can text information to the police department at 847411 (TIP411). Anyone using the system then simply types the word YORKTIPS followed by a space and then their message. The tipsters phone number is removed by a third party vender before the information is relayed to the York City Police Department but the department is still able to hold a two way conversation with the tipster from our computers until the conversation is ended by the tipster.

According to York City Police Chief Wes Kahley, “Arrests like this show the power of cooperation between the community and the police department. Utilizing anonymous information we were able to make a major arrest and remove an illegal weapon from the streets. This citizen served their community by passing along information that made it safer. It’s a very simple process.”

