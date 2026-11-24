PRESS RELEASE

NEW YORK — Mark43, the leading cloud-native public safety operations platform trusted by over 300 agencies globally, and Mi-Case, a leader in jail management and offender management solutions trusted by 11 state departments of corrections as a partner for their statewide systems, announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver a comprehensive, connected technology experience for law enforcement agencies, including Sheriff’s Offices.

Through this partnership, Mark43’s modern, cloud-native, and AI-powered public safety platform, including Computer-Aided Dispatch (CAD), Records Management System (RMS), OnScene (mobile app), and Insights (advanced analytics), will work seamlessly alongside Mi-Case’s Jail Management System (JMS). The partnership delivers a unified and configurable public safety solution that empowers law enforcement agencies with modern, intuitive tools to streamline operations, enhance compliance, and adapt to evolving needs.

“Law enforcement deserves technology that works the way they do. As a connected, modern system, not a collection of silos,” said Wendy Gilbert, SVP of Product at Mark43. “By partnering with Mi-Case, we’re delivering a platform that offers agencies a seamless, intuitive user experience across dispatch, records, and booking. Together, we’re committed to open, interoperable solutions, empowering agencies to avoid single-vendor lock-in and benefit from configurable tools that minimize costly customizations and accelerate deployment. This is how the industry moves forward: purpose-built for the realities of public safety.”

Mark43 and Mi-Case share a common foundation: deep public safety expertise, cloud-native architecture built on AWS GovCloud and platforms designed to evolve continuously without disruptive upgrades or maintenance. Both solutions prioritize configuration over customization, enabling agencies to adapt workflows speedily from patrol to custody without sacrificing long-term scalability or security.

Mi-Case’s JMS brings a modern, intuitive user experience as well as significant experience in collaborative implementations, earning the trust of state and county agencies across the U.S. Designed specifically for the operational and compliance demands of jail and custody environments, Mi-Cases’s JMS complements Mark43 RMS to deliver continuity across the justice lifecycle.

“Jail management sits at one of the most complex intersections in public safety: compliance, intake, housing classification, and release coordination all under one roof.” said Susan Dean, JMS Practice Lead at Mi-Case. “We deliberately chose to build our JMS hand-in-hand with a county sheriff’s office because that kind of complexity can’t be solved from a whiteboard. It has to be solved, and built to deliver, alongside the people living it every day. Chris Williams, VP of Sales at Mi-Case added “Mark43 knows the market and that validation matters for us—but what matters more is what it means for agencies. Partnering with Mark43 allows agencies to bring together a modern JMS with a proven CAD and RMS platform, all built by people who’ve done this work and backed by a team that knows how to deliver on what they need today, and what they’ll need for years to come.”

Law enforcement agencies are increasingly seeking solutions that span the entire public safety operations workflow, particularly those supporting the full scope of Sheriff’s Office responsibilities, without the complexity and risk of closed ecosystems or fragmented integrations. “Customers are asking for solutions that are complete, flexible, and proven,” said Tom Corwin, Director of Alliances at Mark43. “This partnership with Mi-Case removes friction for agencies navigating complex procurement and implementation processes, while reinforcing our commitment to openness and collaboration across the public safety ecosystem.”

Together, Mark43 and Mi-Case bring a shared commitment to advancing a more connected, resilient public safety ecosystem, powered by modern, mission-ready technology built by people who understand the gravity of public safety operations.

About Mark43

Mark43 brings modern technology to enhance public safety, making state, local, and federal agencies faster, smarter, and their communities safer. Its integrated Records Management System, Computer-Aided Dispatch, and Data Analytics form the backbone of a unified, real-time public safety operating platform to streamline workflows, improve response times, and foster collaboration. Trusted by over 300 agencies, Mark43 increases effectiveness and efficiency amid rising demands and limited resources. By supporting first responders with innovative tools, AI technology, and a strong cybersecurity foundation, Mark43 equips public safety agencies to address the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.mark43.com.

About Mi-Case

Mi-Case is a global leader in building software to solve for many of public sector’s hardest problems—corrections, jails, and regulatory licensing. With over two decades of implementation experience and a proven track record for delivering solutions on time and on budget, Mi-Case has earned the trust of state and county agencies across the U.S. and internationally. Their JMS solution was developed in direct partnership with Fairfax County Sheriff’s office with a goal of delivering a best-in-class jail management platform that can adapt for all jail environments. For more information, visit www.mi-case.com.